Desmond Ridder Struggles In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder attempted 39 passes and completed 23 throws for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Monday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Unsurprisingly, he didn't throw his first TD pass until the game was nearly out of reach -- it happened with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter. He attempted to lead a futile comeback, but it was too little, too late. His second interception was on a Hail Mary attempt that failed, but he was mostly ineffective against one of the league's worst pass defenses. He'll likely not start next week if Aidan O'Connell (knee) can get the clearance to return in Week 16, though.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN