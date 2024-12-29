Broncos D/ST Records Seven Sacks In Loss To Bengals
2 weeks agoThe Denver Broncos defense/special teams had a tough challenge in Week 17 against a high-powered Cincinnati Bengals offense. Despite that, the Broncos were able to give fantasy managers a decent performance this weekend. They gave up 30 points as quarterback Joe Burrow continued to work his magic. However, the Broncos defense was able to record seven sacks on Saturday, which is their most since Week 3. Outside of that, the Broncos defense didn't do much and won't get an easier challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season finale.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN