DeMario Douglas Catches Deep Touchdown Pass Saturday
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught four of his five targets for 49 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in blowout fashion. It was a peculiar game for Douglas, who had one catch for one yard and another catch for a loss of two yards along the way. Nevertheless, he salvaged and even boosted his fantasy value with a big 39-yard touchdown reception. The score came on a free play after a Los Angeles defender had jumped offside. Douglas, who has at least three catches in each of his last eight games, will rank as a low-end WR3 option for Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
