2 weeks agoESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed that running back David Montgomery (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee. The 27-year-old tore his MCL in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "We're going to miss him," Campbell told reporters. Oof. Detroit has been marred by injuries this season, and they continue to accrue on both sides of the ball as defensive back Carlton Davis III (jaw) and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (knee) also picked up long-term injuries in Week 15. With Montgomery out, fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs projects to shoulder most of the backfield touches. Additionally, at least one of his backfield mates Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki, will see an elevated snap share moving forward. The Lions will line up against the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 16.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Adam Schefter

