David Montgomery Out Indefinitely With MCL Injury
2 weeks agoDetroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) injured his MCL in the Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and is now out indefinitely, according to sources. Montgomery is undergoing additional testing on Monday and will also get a second opinion, but he could be lost for the remainder of the season. It's a huge blow to the Lions and for fantasy managers that have advanced to their semifinal matchups. It remains to be seen if Monty will be available for the postseason, but this injury will most likely sideline him for at least the three remaining regular-season contests. It means that backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs will now see as many touches as he can handle in Detroit's backfield, giving him even more fantasy upside in a high-octane offense. Meanwhile, Craig Reynolds will bump up to the No. 2 option in Detroit's backfield to help spell Gibbs.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter