Daniel Bellinger Has Strong Debut As Lead TE In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger stepped up in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, recording five receptions for 45 yards on seven targets. Filling in for injured rookie Theo Johnson, who is out for the season, Bellinger delivered his best game of the year as the team's lone receiving tight end. He tied for the team lead in targets and was second only to Malik Nabers in receiving yards, providing a reliable outlet for quarterback Drew Lock with a steady 9.0 yards per reception. While he didn't find the end zone, Bellinger's seven fantasy points and increased role suggest he could be a serviceable option in deeper leagues moving forward, especially with his consistency in a struggling Giants offense.
Source: NFL.com
