D'Andre Swift Expected To Face The 49ers
4 days agoChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) is expected to play on Sunday versus the 49ers. The 25-year-old has struggled in the last few games, most recently amassing only 39 yards off 11 carries and adding two catches for 35 yards in the Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions. He missed a few practices throughout the week because of a quad injury. Fortunately, he logged a limited session on Friday, giving him a chance to get on the field. With the Niners defense having a tough time stopping the run, Swift has an excellent chance to get on track, giving him plenty of upside in Week 14. However, his presence should mean fewer touches for Travis Homer, who would have taken over as the top option out of the backfield.
Source: Adam Schefter
