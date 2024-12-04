Dalton Kincaid To Be Limited On Wednesday
2 days agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) will be limited in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, as will fellow TE Quintin Morris (undisclosed). Kincaid was held out for a second straight game in the Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, but the 25-year-old is improving and could make his return this Sunday on the road in Los Angeles against the Rams. We'll have a better idea of Kincaid's availability for this weekend after the Bills hold two more practices on Thursday and Friday. Dawson Knox has been stream-worthy the last two weeks in fantasy with Kincaid out, as he caught six of eight targets for 96 yards in wins over the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kincaid hasn't had the second-year breakout that many were expecting in 2024, as he's averaged just 6.5 half-PPR points in 10 games, which is tied for 23rd among all tight ends.
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski