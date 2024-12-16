Cubs, Yankees Still Apart On Money In Trade Talks Involving Cody Bellinger
3 weeks agoThe New York Post's Jon Heyman reports that there is still a money gap in the trade talks for outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger with the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. Heyman describes the situation as a matter of "who blinks first," if ever. A trade could still go down between the two clubs this winter, but the Yankees are also considering signing/trading for first baseman Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor and Nathaniel Lowe, among others. The Cubs are even more willing to trade Bellinger and try to offload his contract after acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros last week. The 29-year-old Bellinger, a former MVP in 2019 with the Dodgers, came back to Earth in 2024 in Chicago after hitting over .300 with 26 homers in 2023. The left-handed hitter could be enticing in fantasy in the Bronx, but his poor contact numbers and high strikeout rate are cause for concern.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
