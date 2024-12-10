Cubs, Yankees Showing Interest In Kyle Tucker
3 days agoAccording to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees are two teams that have shown interest in trading for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, but the Astros are comfortable with keeping him in Houston for his walk year like they did with third baseman Alex Bregman in 2024. Even though Tucker missed a large chuck of this past season due to injury, he remains one of the best overall players in baseball, so any team looking to acquire him in a trade is going to have to give up a lot. The fact that the Astros are even listening to trade offers on Tucker means they are likely nervous that they won't be able to re-sign him next offseason. The 27-year-old will be a nice consolation for contending teams that lost out on Juan Soto, as Tucker, a former fifth overall pick in 2015, has a career .274/.353/.516 slash line with an .870 OPS and has averaged 28 homers in the last four years.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
