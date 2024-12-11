Colts To Open Practice Window For Ryan Kelly
2 days agoIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team will open the 21-day practice window on Wednesday for center Ryan Kelly (knee) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (leg) to return from Injured Reserve. While both players will be eligible to return to practice on Wednesday, it doesn't mean that they will be active for the big Week 15 contest in Denver versus the Broncos. Neither player is fantasy relevant, but Kelly is a key player on Indy's offensive line that they would love to have back in a pivotal game this weekend. The 31-year-old veteran is confident that he can return in 2024 after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Kelly went on IR before Week 10, so this weekend is the first game he'll be eligible to return for. His availability for Sunday's contest will likely depend on how he looks in practice from Wednesday through Friday.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
