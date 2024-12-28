Christian Gonzalez Ruled Out With Concussion
2 weeks agoAccording to the team, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game versus the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 due to a concussion. Gonzalez suffered the head injury during the second quarter. Before exiting, the 22-year-old tallied one solo tackle. Defensive back Jonathan Jones should be expected to see an uptick in playing time during the remainder of the game. Through 15 games this season, Gonzalez tallied 58 tackles with 11 deflections and two interceptions. Gonzalez being out is good news for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the rest of the game.
Source: New England Patriots
