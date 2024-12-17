Christian Braun Listed As Questionable Against Kings
3 weeks agoDenver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (back) is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Braun has been dealing with a lower back strain, though he played through the pain during Friday's 120-98 victory over the Clippers. Fantasy managers should be weary of the questionable tag but given that he played through it previously, and has additional rest between games, the probability he plays should be likely. The 23-year-old has averaged 15.0 PPG and 5.0 RPG while shooting 40.3% from three, doing well to fill the void that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left when the veteran departed for Orlando. If active, fantasy managers and DFS managers should target Braun and get him in their starting lineups.
Source: NBA Injury Report
