Charlie Jones Still Out For Bengals
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) remains out of action for the Week 15 contest on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Jones didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was upgraded to a full practice on Friday before being given a questionable tag for Sunday's game. However, the 26-year-old has been ruled out for his sixth straight game this weekend, meaning running back Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams should continue to serve as the team's kick and punt returners, respectively. Jones, a fourth-round selection in 2023, has played in only eight games in his second year in the NFL and has caught his only target for a five-yard gain. When healthy, he's primarily an option on special teams for the Bengals as a returner and is off the fantasy radar. He had seven catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie.
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
