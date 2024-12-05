CeeDee Lamb Does Not Practice On Thursday
17 hours agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday, according to Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. Lamb aggravated his previous shoulder injury during their Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. However, according to a previous report, Lamb is still expected to suit up on Monday evening. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status over the weekend in case the star wideout faces a setback. Lamb has seen his production drop without QB Dak Prescott (hamstring), as he has averaged just 12.4 PPR points over the previous four contests. However, Lamb has a great matchup on Monday to get back on track, facing the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed the 10th-most PPR points to opposing WRs this season.
Source: Tommy Yarrish
