Cedric Tillman Still Not Practicing
2 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) remained sidelined for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Tillman suffered a concussion in the Thursday night win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and wasn't able to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Week 13. With a DNP to kick off Week 14 preparation, the 24-year-old could miss a second straight game this Sunday versus the Steelers. When healthy, the second-year pass-catcher has become intriguing as a WR4/flex in fantasy leagues now that quarterback Jameis Winston has given this offense a spark since the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson (Achilles). In Monday night's loss to Denver, Jerry Jeudy had over 200 yards, Elijah Moore went over 100 yards, and tight end David Njoku scored twice with Tillman out.
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
