Calvin Ridley Touchdown Drought Continues Against Bengals
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught three of five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also rushed for 19 yards on one carry. This marked Ridley's fifth game in a row without a touchdown and his seventh in a row with less than 100 yards receiving. Sunday's dud against the Bengals could partially be chalked up to poor quarterback play, with five combined turnovers between Titans quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Still, Ridley's lack of boom performances is cause for concern as fantasy playoffs continue and the Titans face a stronger pass defense next week when they visit Indianapolis in Week 16.
Source: RotoBaller
