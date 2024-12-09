Bucky Irving Up In The Air For Week 15
2 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that rookie running back Bucky Irving (back) had his back tighten up on him in the Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Irving's availability for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers will depend on whether his back loosens up during the week. ESPN's Jenna Laine suggested that the 22-year-old's exit on Sunday was more for precautionary reasons, but it doesn't sound as though Irving is a sure thing to be available next weekend against the Bolts. In addition to a back injury, Irving was listed as questionable for Week 14 with a hip injury. He finished with only four carries for three yards and caught one pass for 15 yards on Sunday before leaving and never returning. If Irving is limited or out against LA in Week 15, Rachaad White figures to lead Tampa's backfield after nearly rushing for 100 yards and scoring twice against Vegas.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
