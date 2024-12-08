Bucky Irving Downgraded To Doubtful
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (back) is now doubtful to return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Irving exited early in the second quarter and was initially listed as questionable, but the Buccaneers revised his status and downgraded him to doubtful at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Assuming his day is done, Irving will finish Sunday's contest with four carries for three rushing yards, plus a 15-yard reception. Rachaad White will lead Tampa Bay's backfield for the duration of Irving's absence. The Buccaneers return to action next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Source: Brianna Dix
