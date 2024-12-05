Boom-Or-Bust Christian Watson In Flex Territory For Week 14
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been all over the map this season in terms of fantasy production, but he'll look to put his stamp on Thursday Night Football as the Packers head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions. Watson's range of outcomes could be overall WR1, WR100, or anywhere in between. The main rub with Watson has been consistency, as he put up his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 11 with a 4-150 receiving line. He followed that up with 0.4 fantasy points in Week 12, then met in the middle as fantasy's WR52 against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night. With Romeo Doubs (concussion) ruled out, Watson should be on the field much more, but he's still a boom-or-bust flex option for fantasy managers, even with six teams on bye in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
