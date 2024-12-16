Bo Nix Has Up-And-Down Day In Week 15 Win With Three TDs, Three Picks
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix led his fantasy managers on a roller-coaster ride on Sunday in the 31-13 Week 15 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Nix went 20-for-33 passing for 130 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The first-rounder also had eight carries for a team-high 23 rushing yards and was sacked once for a loss of nine yards. After a recent stretch of strong performances that vaulted into low-end QB1 territory, the Oregon product looked more like his shaky, inexperienced self early in the season. Nix now has five touchdowns and four touchdowns in the last two games. Sunday's performance was his first time under 200 yards passing in a game since the Week 7 win over the Saints. The win was a big one for Denver, but the young signal-caller will have to turn the page quickly heading into a tough Week 16 divisional matchup on a short turnaround on Thursday against LA.
Source: ESPN.com
