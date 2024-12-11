Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
3 days agoThe Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a trade on Tuesday to acquire three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians, according to sources. Gimenez should become a little bit more interesting from a fantasy perspective with the move to hitter-friendly Rogers Centre and a pretty potent Blue Jays lineup despite his struggles offensive in Cleveland in 2024. The 26-year-old slashed .252/.298/.340 with 63 RBI in 152 games played in his final year with the Guardians. Although his bat may not stand out among second baseman, his glove does, and Gimenez has also recorded back-to-back 30-stolen base campaigns. Gimenez will be a nice bounce-back candidate in Toronto in 2025 as an everyday player after sporting an .837 OPS just two years ago. Target his speed in drafts and hope that he can start hitting ball harder than he has the last two seasons.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
