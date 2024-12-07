Blake Grupe A Low-Ceiling Streamer In Week 14
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe hit a pair of 54-yard field goals in Week 13 but also missed a 36-yarder in the 21-14 loss to the Rams. The miss was his first since Week 8 and just his second missed field goal of the year. He is now 5-for-5 on attempts from 50 yards or more. On the season Grupe has been good on 20 out of 22 field goal attempts and has converted 26 of 28 extra point tries. In Week 14 the Saints face the New York Giants, who rank in the bottom half of the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers. Grupe has not been spectacular by any stretch but his long-range accuracy offers some appeal. With six teams on bye this week, it may be necessary to shop the wire to fill the kicker slot. Grupe is a decent option but fantasy managers will be best served to shop for a more lucrative matchup as the Saints-Giants pairing is expected to be a low-scoring affair.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller