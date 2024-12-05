A's Sign Luis Severino To Three-Year Deal
20 hours agoThe Athletics agreed to a three-year, $67 million deal with free-agent right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday, according to sources. It's the largest guarantee in the franchise's history. Severino had a bounce-back season in 2024 with the New York Mets, posting a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings, and now he'll head west to pitch for the A's, who will play in a minor-league stadium in Sacramento for the next three seasons before their planned move to Las Vegas. Severino will now anchor the A's rotation, but he can opt out of his deal after the second year. The 30-year-old was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018 with the Yankees before missing most of 2019 with a lat strain and all of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery. Severino struck out 161 batters in 2024 with the Mets and had the fourth-hardest average fastball among qualified starters. Durability issues aren't going away, and his ceiling is lower with the A's.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
