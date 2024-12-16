Allen Lazard Has No Catches On Four Targets
3 weeks agoNew York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard did not record a catch on four targets in Sunday’s 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a day when the Jets offense put up 414 yards, Lazard could not capitalize on any of them. The silver lining for Lazard was that he was third on the team in targets, behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Lazard did have a crucial drop that could have propelled him inside the five-yard line and potentially into the endzone for a 30-yard touchdown. Rodgers has been playing good football lately, and the Jets (4-10) have not publicly come out and discussed shutting him down for the year. Given his history with Rodgers, fantasy managers can view Lazard as a deep league option going into their Week 16 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
Source: ESPN
