A.J. Brown Ready To Meet The Panthers On Sunday
5 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown hasn't looked like the version fantasy managers saw over the last few seasons. Without question, the presence of Saquon Barkley has been a big reason. But to be fair, in nine games this season, the wideout has fewer than five receptions just once while surpassing the 100-yard receiving mark four times. While Brown has only one touchdown since scoring in each of his first three games, he has an excellent chance to get back into the end zone in Week 14 versus the Panthers, with the Carolina defense allowing a league-worst 30.5 points per contest during the 2024-25 campaign.
Source: ESPN
