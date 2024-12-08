49ers Still Plan To Give Brock Purdy An Extension
3 days agoDespite a season that hasn't gone as planned in 2024, the San Francisco 49ers still plan to lock in quarterback Brock Purdy on a long-term extension for 2025 and beyond this offseason. Injuries have mostly been to blame for San Fran's 5-7 record, as their offensive line has endured some key injuries, while receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) have both missed the majority of the season due to injuries. Despite the injuries to key offensive players around him, Purdy ranks eighth in the NFL in EPA per play at the QB position and has thrown for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his 11 starts. He should be viewed as a low-end QB1 option in fantasy this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Purdy's 21.7 average fantasy points per game has him tied for eighth among QBs with Russell Wilson.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
