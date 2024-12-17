X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Overrated and Underrated College Basketball Teams - Reviewing the AP Poll For Week 7

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!

Christmas is right around the corner but before we all get cozy around the fire sipping hot cocoa, we must first take a look at hot off the press men's college basketball AP poll and fire off some takes.

After a wild Saturday of college hoops, the rankings experienced quite a mix-up. The top three teams - Tennessee, Auburn, and Iowa State - remained as such, but the seven other spots in the top 10 found new programs. Michigan took the biggest drop of 10 spots after only a narrow two-point loss to Arkansas, while UConn saw the biggest jump of seven on the heels of their huge win vs. No. 8 Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden.

It's time for the next article of a year-long series: Overrated and Underrated College Basketball Teams after the release of the weekly Associated Press Poll. All rankings listed are based on the Week 7 AP Poll released Monday.

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

Overrated College Basketball Teams For Week 7

Kentucky Wildcats: No. 4 to No. 5

Mark Pope has worked wonders in his first season at the helm of this storied program. They have proven that their win against No. 6 Duke in mid-November was no fluke, with wins over No. 7 Gonzaga in OT, as well as a recent hard-fought victory over Louisville.

This is an incredibly balanced team, especially on the offense end that can beat anyone in a variety of ways. They run a fluid motion offense that is very difficult to stop, with six players average double figures with an additional two hitting that mark in minutes. This is not your Kentucky team of old that is just loaded with talent but was mostly lost on offense. Pope has pulled together a band of slightly above-average transfer prospects and made them gel seamlessly.

While major credit is due to both Pope and Kentucky's Athletic Director for making the hire (against the majority of the fan base's wishes), I don't think Kentucky is THIS good. Similar to the sentiment around Michigan last week, the overall talent level leaves a bit to be desired, which I think will definitely be a problem in conference play. Pope has been also to mask some of that with his elite offensive coaching. This team is not nearly as good on the other side of the ball, which is going to be tough against a conference that has seven teams in the top 20 of adjusted offense.

 

 

Texas A&M Aggies No. 17 to No. 12

I knew A&M would get the bump they did after taking down Purdue in Indy, but as someone who was already down on the Boilermakers this season, I don't agree with the jump here. Buzz Williams' squad is elite at two things. Defense and offensive rebounding. It's easier said than done to keep them off the boards, but if you can do that with any success, it negates a significant portion of their offensive output.

Another year, another season of Wade Taylor shooting below 40% from the field and everyone ringing his praises. Hand up. This was me two seasons ago. I liked Taylor to assert himself as a potential All-American, but now the jury is out. We know what we are getting at this point. With Taylor, it's a microwave scorer who is uber-inefficient but can carry your team once in a while. A&M will be a scary team come tournament time because of their streakiness and toughness, but not one that I like in a top-15 spot.

 

 

Underrated College Basketball Teams For Week 7

Houston Cougars: No. 15 (no change)

The Cougars have played one of the hardest non-conference schedules this season, and they have not exactly come out of it unscathed. Houston has dropped three games thus far, all to really good opponents. No. 1 Auburn, No. 9 Alabama, and SDSU (now ranked No. 23), the latter two ending in overtime.

I am still a big believer in the Cougars long term for two main reasons. #1 - They are elite at both ends of the floor, which usually bodes well for sustained success. #2 - They are not in the SEC. I may be placing too much stock into this super-conference, but the early numbers are absolutely astounding with how dominant this league has been. The Big 12 on the other hand, should be a tight three-man race between Iowa State, Kansas, and the Cougars. Never count out Kelvin Sampson. Houston will be fighting for a conference title and a top-three seed come March.

 

 

NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

Joel Embiid Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey Questionable Friday Against The Kings
NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks (01/03/25) - Today's Top Value Picks
2024 NFL Week 18 Betting Picks (Premium Content)
NFL DFS Lineup Sleepers for DraftKings, FanDuel - Week 18 Value Picks Include Michael Penix Jr., Ameer Abdullah, Jalen McMillan, and more
Week 18 FanDuel NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Baker Mayfield, Brian Thomas Jr., Sam LaPorta
Week 18 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)
NFL DFS RB and WR Anchors for Week 18 (Premium Content)
FanDuel NBA DFS Picks for Today (Friday 1/3/25): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
DraftKings NBA DFS Picks for Today (Friday, 1/3/25): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)
DraftKings CFB DFS Lineup Picks: Daily College Fantasy Football (1/3/25)

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyren Williams14 mins ago

To Be Rested In Week 18
Cooper Kupp20 mins ago

Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp Won't Play Against Seahawks
Matthew Stafford25 mins ago

Rams To Sit Matthew Stafford In Week 18
Drake Maye34 mins ago

Questionable For Week 18
Darnell Mooney2 hours ago

Questionable For Week 18
Tony Pollard2 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision For Week 18
Will Levis2 hours ago

Starting In Week 18
Joe Flacco2 hours ago

Anthony Richardson Out, Joe Flacco Starting In Week 18
Brock Purdy3 hours ago

49ers Downplay Brock Purdy's Elbow Injury
Jack Eichel7 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat7 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick8 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood8 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko8 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman8 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid18 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young18 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes18 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin18 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller19 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson19 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball19 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green19 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry19 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey19 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent19 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon20 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso20 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis20 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins20 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber20 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington20 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas20 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride20 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson20 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green20 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney21 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle21 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.21 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller21 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy21 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg22 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub22 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara22 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic22 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown22 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon22 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary22 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux22 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave23 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill23 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney23 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey23 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs23 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry23 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
William Eklund1 day ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman1 day ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson1 day ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin1 day ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov1 day ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews1 day ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper1 day ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty4 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell5 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso5 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players