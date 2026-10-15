The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. You know we are deep into the thick of the season when teams are on bye left and right. As a result, we're able to determine which teams are the real deal and which ones can't be trusted.
Some questions do still exist, though. Are the Patriots back in the Super Bowl conversation? Which of the three 0-5 teams in the AFC will get a win first?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 6.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least-confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 14: Jets at Patriots
Drake Maye's downfall was pretty short-lived. The former No. 3 pick has been playing at an elite level lately, racking up nine touchdowns over his last two games. The Jets' offense, which is averaging just 18.6 points per game (sixth-worst in the NFL), will have a very tough time keeping pace with this surging Patriots squad.
- 13: Commanders at 49ers
The Commanders are coming off a truly embarrassing loss against the Giants. After essentially giving away the game in overtime, they'll now turn around and play against an undefeated 49ers squad that has been performing at an elite level. San Francisco has allowed the third-fewest points this year, while Washington has surrendered the third-most.
Brock Purdy has the 2 best EPA/DB games by a QB this season (1.05 vs MIA, 0.86 vs ARI)
Josh Allen has the 6th, 9th and 11th
They are the only 2 QBs with multiple Top 10 EPA/DB games this season
Maye, Lawrence, Dart, Lock, Stafford and Dak round out top 10 games so far
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 14, 2026
- 12: Chargers at Chiefs
The Chargers are in a terrible place, and there's no end in sight. Some Los Angeles staffers may be coaching to save their jobs this week. Unfortunately for them, a matchup against the Chiefs won't do them any favors. Kansas City has scored the fifth-most points in the NFL this year, largely thanks to a new-and-improved rushing attack led by offseason addition Kenneth Walker III.
- 11: Cardinals at Rams
The Rams fell to 2-3 with a loss to the Bills on Monday night. This team is far better than its record shows, and some narrow losses against good teams need to be taken under consideration. Los Angeles will have an opportunity to get right against the Cardinals, whose defense has allowed the most points in the NFL this season.
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 6 Pick 'Em Pools
- 10: Bills at Raiders
A big win for the Bills coupled with an ugly Raiders loss makes this game easier to pick. Buffalo leads the NFL in points scored, mostly thanks to a two-pronged rushing attack anchored by James Cook III and Josh Allen. The Bills are limiting travel by staying out west after their win in Los Angeles, and they should keep their momentum rolling in Vegas.
Josh Allen cannot be stopped 🏃
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ha3oxH1VpL
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
- 9: Titans at Colts
At 0-5, the Titans are looking like the worst team in football right now. Indianapolis hasn't played great by any means, but they're several tiers ahead of the Titans. Tennessee's offense is averaging a woeful 11.6 points per game, which is 2.4 points fewer than the second-worst offense.
- 8: Steelers at Buccaneers
Jalon Daniels was impressive in the Bucs' win over Dallas last week, but the Steelers are a tougher test and a more well-rounded team than the Cowboys. Although Pittsburgh's defensive success has always been a constant, their offensive production is a notable improvement. Aaron Rodgers has nine touchdowns over his last three games, and Jaylen Warren exploded for 188 scrimmage yards last week.
- 7: Texans at Jaguars
The Texans finally got their first win of the season last week, but they'll immediately turn around and have to travel across the country to face the Jaguars in London. Travel-wise, Jacksonville has a clear advantage, given that they already acclimated to London while playing there in Week 5.
In addition to the geography of the game, the Jaguars get the edge because they have surrendered the fewest rushing yards and second-fewest points this season.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 6
- 6: Saints at Giants
We haven't shied away from picking the Saints recently, and that process has backfired. We're taking them again in Week 6, but only as a risky toss-up. This should be a very intriguing contest between a Saints offense with the 11th-most passing yards and a Giants defense with the ninth-fewest points allowed per game.
A wild finish to Giants-Commanders game https://t.co/0QvJGVIPbG
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
- 5: Ravens at Browns
The status of Lamar Jackson (ankle) could be a deciding factor in this AFC North battle. As it stands, Jackson's status is truly up in the air, making this game very difficult to pick. We're giving the edge to Baltimore, whose Week 5 performance showed that they can still win close games even if Jackson isn't available.
- 4: Bears at Falcons
Speaking of quarterback uncertainty, this game has plenty of it. Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) are both uncertain for Week 6, and there's a scenario in which fans have to suffer through Case Keenum versus Tua Tagovailoa. We're looking at a true toss-up, with a slight edge to Chicago because of how well their offense has performed even with Williams sidelined.
- 3: Cowboys at Packers
After an iffy start to the season, it seems like the Packers may be starting to turn a corner. They're 3-2 overall with an elite passing attack that runs through Christian Watson and second-year breakout receiver Matthew Golden. With that being said, Dallas' offense has plenty of upside, too. We're taking Green Bay because of how much the Cowboys' defense has struggled in 2026.
There are only 2 QBs with over 1,400 pass yards and double digit TDs
Jared Goff (1,485 and 12)
Jordan Love (1,408 and 10)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 13, 2026
- 2: Panthers at Eagles
The Eagles seem to have taken over as the NFL's (unofficial) most injured team. Philadelphia could be without each of its top three running backs, and there are plenty of other high-profile injuries on both sides of the ball. That's why we're giving a slight edge to the Panthers, who should be ready to perform after getting a week off with the bye.
- 1: Seahawks at Broncos
We have no clear answer for anyone looking to pick the winner of Thursday Night Football. Denver has won three of its last four games, with the only blemish coming against the 49ers. The Seahawks have also lost to San Francisco, but their defeat was a bit closer with a 32-29 final score. We're optimistic about Seattle's defense, which has surrendered the fewest passing yards in the NFL.
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