It's time to take home that fantasy football championship trophy, and the last game of the week brings plenty of fantasy intrigue. Read our Monday Night Football matchups analysis article for the Lions vs. 49ers game to help make any fantasy football lineup decisions for both season-long and DFS.
The Lions can clinch a first-round bye with a win and a Vikings loss, while the 49ers are playing for pride at this point since they have been eliminated from playoff contention. Either way, it's an exciting NFC Championship Game rematch and will be the last game to decide who wins fantasy football championships.
Let's waste no more time and dive into the fantasy football matchups for Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jared Goff, Isaac Guerendo, Sam LaPorta, Brock Purdy, Jameson Williams, and more. Read our fantasy football breakdowns for this game -- the recommended starts, sits, and matchups we love heading into the Week 17 matchups. Good luck, RotoBallers!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Spread: Lions -3.5
Matchups We Love
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With no David Montgomery last week, Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 154 yards from scrimmage on 27 touches to go with 25.4 PPR fantasy points. So, Gibbs will continue to be a strong RB1 play in the fantasy football championship. This matchup against the 49ers is also a favorable one for the young running back. San Francisco has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Gibb me that TD.
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/VVHpHt9dST
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024
Fantasy managers have surely been disappointed by Jauan Jennings' fantasy production in recent weeks. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in four of the past five games and has finished outside the top 50 at the wide receiver position in back-to-back contests. However, Jennings will be a strong WR2 play this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season.
Deebo Samuel Sr. finally had a big fantasy day last week, scoring 25.1 PPR fantasy points. Now, he gets a great matchup against the Lions in Week 17. Detroit has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and this defense is currently dealing with a ton of injuries in the secondary. So, Samuel will be a low-end WR2 play on Monday night.
Matchups We Hate
QB Jared Goff
It might be hard for fantasy managers to sit Jared Goff this week. He has finished as a top-6 fantasy quarterback in three straight games while throwing multiple passing touchdowns in six of the past seven weeks. However, the 49ers have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Given that this defense has also allowed just one top-10 fantasy quarterback finish since Week 6, Goff will be a riskier QB1 option.
JARED GOFF TO JAMESON WILLIAMS. 82-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/x2g80Yw1vV
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024
49ers RBs
Isaac Guerendo missed last week's game due to a hamstring injury, but there's a chance that he will return to the field in Week 17 against the Lions. Nevertheless, expectations should be tempered for the rookie running back. The Lions have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. So, Guerendo will be a riskier RB2 option in the fantasy football championship.
Isaac Guerendo helps seal the win for the @49ers! pic.twitter.com/f0md2DwKNM
— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2024
TE Sam LaPorta
Things have surely turned around for Sam LaPorta in recent weeks. The second-year tight end has finished as a top-10 fantasy option at the position in four straight games. However, LaPorta will be a riskier TE1 play against the 49ers in Week 17. San Francisco has given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season while allowing just one top-12 fantasy tight-end finish since Week 7.
Other Matchups
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will come in as a low-end QB1 option in Week 17. With the Lions banged up in the secondary, Purdy could be a solid option in most leagues this week. He has scored over 22 points in two of the past three games, and this Detroit defense has allowed over 22 fantasy points to three different quarterbacks over the past four weeks.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown will continue to be a strong WR1 option in Week 17 against the 49ers. Although San Francisco has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to slot wideouts over the past six weeks, you are still starting St. Brown in the fantasy football championship. As for Jameson Williams, he's a solid flex play in most 12-plus team leagues. Williams has scored above 12.5 PPR fantasy points in three straight games.
George Kittle will be a must-start tight-end option in Week 17 against the Lions. Even though Detroit has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, fantasy managers can't sit Kittle in the fantasy football championship. The veteran tight end has scored in double figures in PPR formats in 11 of 13 games this season.
Notable Injuries
David Montgomery (knee) - OUT
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis