X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 15 Include Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Kyren Williams, Terry McLaurin, more

2 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Tua Tagovailoa - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
2. Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
3. Fantasy Football Running Back Matchups We Love
4. Fantasy Football Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
5. Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
6. Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
7. Fantasy Football Tight End Matchup We Love
8. Fantasy Football Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
9. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy playoffs are finally here for leagues that use single elimination. The fun is just beginning as we finally get to see all our hard work through. As such, we need to focus on the best matchups this week. Any edge matters in the fantasy playoffs because any team can get hot at the right time.

Josh Allen is the king of all kings, but he was not alone in Week 14. Week 14 brought several fireworks from fantasy stars. The amount of players scoring 30 or more points this week was unprecedented. If you needed some help to get into the playoffs, you likely received it.

With the conclusion of bye weeks, we can get back to normal in fantasy. There are plenty of players to choose from this week. Without further ado, let's see who has the best and worst matchups in Week 15.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: TB
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 32nd

It is time Herbert got back on track in 2024. A Week 15 date with the porous Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense should do the trick. The Buccaneers have a solid offense that should move the ball and force the Chargers to keep the ball in the air.

Herbert's passing volume has not dipped of late, but his efficiency certainly has. He is not throwing touchdowns at the same rate he was earlier in the season and his completion percentage over the last month has hovered around 60% in each game. Look for that to change this week.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Opponent: at HOU
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 18th

Tagovailoa has been on an absolute tear lately and his passing volume has been elite. The Dolphins have but a shred of the run game they did in 2023, which is forcing them to use the screen game with running back De'Von Achane and tight end Jonnu Smith as an extension of the running game.

With Tagovailoa completing short throws to excellent run-after-catch players, he has kept the turnovers down while the yardage remains high. Houston has a solid defense but it is nothing scary. As long as this offensive approach by the Dolphins continues, Tagovailoa is an excellent fantasy option.

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: PIT
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 1st

Hurts has not been the top-5 quarterback that you drafted him to be of late. The Eagles have shifted to focus more on Saquon Barkley as the focal point of the offense. Hurts continues to score rushing touchdowns at a ridiculously high rate for a quarterback, which keeps him afloat in fantasy. However, the passing output has been lacking.

The Eagles will face another ground-and-pound team in the Steelers in Week 15. This game does not project to have a ton of passing volume, as both teams have excellent defenses. Hurts should be in your lineup, but a top-5 week may not be in the cards once again.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Matchups We Love

Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams
Opponent: at SF
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 22nd

Williams has a wonderful chance to rack up points against the 49ers. What was once a dominant defense is still solid. However, this unit has been susceptible to the run all season. With the Rams able to move the ball against just about anybody, Williams should continue to deliver in Week 15.

Williams has as good a chance as anyone to score a touchdown in any given week. The last time these two teams met in Week 3, Williams scored three total touchdowns. He should be a high-end RB1 this week.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Opponent: DAL
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 29th

When you match one of the league's rushing leaders against one of the league's worst rushing defenses, magic tends to happen. Hubbard is in a great position to succeed this week. Additionally, rookie running back Jonathon Brooks had started to eat into Hubbard's workload, but he is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Hubbard should continue to succeed with an ascending Panthers team. The offense has looked functional in recent weeks and Hubbard was already solid prior to the recent offensive success.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations

D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 3rd

Ever since he went on a heater earlier in the season, Swift has been held in check of late. The switch from Shane Waldron to Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator unlocked the passing game, but the running game has suffered.

With the Bears slated to play one of the best run defenses in the league in Week 15, Swift could struggle mightily. He still merits flex consideration because of his solid volume, but he has become a riskier play for fantasy in recent weeks.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Matchups We Love

DJ Moore - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 32nd

Moore has found fantasy relevance once again with the offensive coordinator and head coach switch in Chicago. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams seems to have found a rhythm. Although the Bears are still losing games, things were looking up for the passing offense before a bit of a dud in Week 14.

The Vikings are likely to completely shut down an already lacking Bears running game in Week 15. If Williams can play the way that he had for the past month before Week 14, he should be able to put up big numbers against a leaky Vikings secondary. Moore has found fantasy relevance just in time for the playoffs.

Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders
Opponent: at NO
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 26th

Scary Terry should be able to continue his resurgent season as the Commanders exit their bye week in Week 15. New Orleans has a solid but not scary defense. McLaurin has a chance to feast.

This is a player who has only scored less than 13.4 fantasy points in a game once since Week 2. He has racked up 896 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with four games to go. McLaurin is on pace to shatter all of his career highs with a rookie quarterback. If I were the Saints, I would be shaking in my boots ahead of this game.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations

Nico Collins - Houston Texans
Opponent: MIA
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 3rd

It is difficult to temper expectations for one of the most physically imposing wide receivers in the league, but Collins draws an exceptionally tough matchup this week. The Dolphins have a formidable secondary that has done well to curb the output of opposing wide receivers all season.

Collins could very well still get loose for a huge play, but with the way quarterback C.J. Stroud has played lately, he could struggle to find all of his wideouts in this game. Collins has to be in your lineup, but do not be surprised if he scores a measly 15 fantasy points rather than a large boom week.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Matchup We Love

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders
Opponent: ATL
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 16th

What can't this guy do? Before Week 14, Bowers had earned 10 or more targets in three straight games. He has emerged as the bona fide new Travis Kelce for the Raiders. In an offense devoid of playmakers, Bowers is highly necessary to their success. Additionally, quarterback Aidan O'Connell seems to love throwing it his way. Who wouldn't?

Atlanta was supposed to have a great defense in 2024 with head coach Raheem Morris coming over from the Rams. It has been solid at times, but especially susceptible to the tight-end position. Bowers could have another 30-point fantasy week this week.

Note that O'Connell's status for this game is unknown, given a bone bruise in his knee. However, backup quarterback Desmond Ridder would be poised to force Bowers the ball should he end up being the starter this week.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations

Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills
Opponent: at DET
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 1st

This is more of a matchup to avoid altogether. Kincaid has not played since Week 10 due to a knee injury. He was not doing anything special for fantasy before the injury. Should he return this week, he does not project to fare much better.

The Bills know exactly who they are. They run the ball, spread the ball around in the passing game, and allow quarterback Josh Allen to make magic. Kincaid has been the odd man out because of the offensive philosophy. Wait and see how he does before trying to deploy him again.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 15 DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Tua Tagovailoa, Rico Dowdle, Davante Adams, and more
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen
Fantasy Football Matchups to Target, Avoid (Week 15) - Juicy Playoff Matchups
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 15 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 16 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Best Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules for Waiver Wire Streamers, Stashes (Weeks 15-17)
D/ST Strength of Schedule: Best Fantasy Football Defense Streamers and Matchups (Weeks 15-17)
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Derek Carr20 mins ago

Listed As Doubtful, Not Starting
Josh Downs39 mins ago

Questionable For Week 15
Kenneth Walker III49 mins ago

Listed As Doubtful For Week 15
Tyler Higbee56 mins ago

Expected To Make Season Debut In Week 16
D'Andre Swift58 mins ago

Roschon Johnson Miss Another Practice
Trey McBride1 hour ago

Good To Go, Remains A Must-Start In Fantasy
Tidjane Salaun1 hour ago

Tagged As Questionable Against Bulls
Tony Pollard1 hour ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
George Pickens1 hour ago

Steelers Officially Rule Out George Pickens
Zach Edey1 hour ago

Considered Doubtful On Friday
Alvin Kamara1 hour ago

Will Play In Week 15 Against The Commanders
David Njoku2 hours ago

Hopes To Play In Week 15
Keon Coleman2 hours ago

Returning From Four-Game Absence In Week 15
Breece Hall2 hours ago

Now Expected To Play In Week 15
Kyle Kuzma2 hours ago

Out Again Friday Against Cavaliers
Romeo Doubs2 hours ago

Clears Concussion Protocol
Isaac Paredes2 hours ago

Shipped To Houston
Evan Mobley2 hours ago

Considered Questionable Against Wizards
Miles Bridges2 hours ago

Could Miss Another Game On Friday
Kyle Tucker2 hours ago

Cubs Acquire Kyle Tucker From The Astros
LaMelo Ball2 hours ago

Sidelined Friday Against Bulls
Kyle Tucker2 hours ago

Cubs Close To Acquiring Kyle Tucker From The Astros
Aidan O'Connell3 hours ago

Won't Practice On Friday
Caleb Martin3 hours ago

Ruled Out Friday Against Pacers
Breece Hall3 hours ago

Questionable For Week 15 But Expected To Play
Nestor Cortes3 hours ago

Traded To The Brewers
David Njoku3 hours ago

Questionable For Week 15
Cedric Tillman3 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 15
Tony Pollard3 hours ago

Should Play This Weekend
Dalton Kincaid3 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Trey McBride4 hours ago

Practicing On Friday
Adrian Yanez4 hours ago

An Underdog At UFC Tampa
David Njoku4 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Friday
Daniel Marcos4 hours ago

Looks To Remain Undefeated At UFC Tampa
Vitor Petrino4 hours ago

Looks To Return To Win Column At UFC Tampa
Dustin Jacoby4 hours ago

A Big Underdog At UFC Tampa
Cub Swanson4 hours ago

Searching For 30th Career Win At UFC Tampa
Billy Quarantillo4 hours ago

Faces A Legend At UFC Tampa
Devin Williams4 hours ago

Traded To The Yankees
Joaquin Buckley7 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington7 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Bruno Silva7 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape7 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Tuco Tokkos7 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling7 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Kevin Lankinen7 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov8 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl8 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust8 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton8 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly8 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman8 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Jusuf Nurkic20 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant21 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves21 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams21 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey21 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish21 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic21 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Malcolm Brogdon21 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Nolan Arenado22 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
Anthony Davis22 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves22 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren22 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James22 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser22 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren23 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler23 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jake McCabe23 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Scott Mayfield23 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde23 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury23 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras23 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi24 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller24 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
Francisco Lindor1 day ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers1 day ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger1 day ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Brenton Doyle2 days ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Tua Tagovailoa, Rico Dowdle, Davante Adams, and more

Hello, Ballers, and thanks for joining me for Week 15! With many season-long leagues now headed into the fantasy playoffs, we should get see some new folks turning to the DFS streets this week. If you are one of those who will be trying DFS for the first time this season, welcome... you've come to […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen

Fellow RotoBallers! You've made it, welcome to the fantasy football playoffs - now it's time to win your leagues. Below you'll find our latest fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 fantasy football season. After a slow start to the week on the TNF game with low scoring all around, it's even more […]

Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB, NFL Rookies, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy Football Matchups to Target, Avoid (Week 15) - Juicy Playoff Matchups

The fantasy playoffs are finally here. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge achievement that requires good drafting, diligent waiver wire moves, and strong matchup analysis. If your team is in the playoffs, the hard part is just getting started. Winning a fantasy championship requires shooting for upside each week and exploiting every available matchup […]

Tampa Bay Bucs Defense D/ST Streamers, Rankings, Waiver Wire - Vita Vea Fantasy Football IDP

Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 15 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options

The fantasy playoffs are nearing. The margin of error for fantasy managers is razor-thin. A poor performance by a D/ST can break title dreams. Playing the wrong defense can result in managers being left with a zero (or worse) in their lineup. Utilizing the waiver wire and finding the matchup that benefits defenses is crucial. […]

Indianapolis Colts Defense - DST Rankings, Julian Blackmon, IDP Fantasy Football

Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 16 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options

Congratulations! If you're reading this, you've likely secured a first-round bye for the fantasy playoffs or advanced past round one. Whether a DST helped get you here or not, playing the correct one becomes more vital as the playoffs progress. Playing the wrong defense can result in managers being left with a zero (or worse) […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Best Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules for Waiver Wire Streamers, Stashes (Weeks 15-17)

Planning too far in advance to align your fantasy football players for an optimal playoff performance comes with many pitfalls. Even from the initial publication of this article, one week ago, so much has already changed in terms of NFL defense versus position stats. Regardless, positioning yourself for good fortune in Weeks 15 through 17 […]

D/ST Strength of Schedule: Best Fantasy Football Defense Streamers and Matchups (Weeks 15-17)

It's officially fantasy football crunch time as we wrap up the fantasy regular season over the next two weeks. Those fortunate enough to make the playoffs must continue to grind out decisions, especially when it comes to team defenses. In the article below, I will present the strength of schedule (SOS) for the fantasy Defense/Special […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]