The fantasy playoffs are finally here for leagues that use single elimination. The fun is just beginning as we finally get to see all our hard work through. As such, we need to focus on the best matchups this week. Any edge matters in the fantasy playoffs because any team can get hot at the right time.
Josh Allen is the king of all kings, but he was not alone in Week 14. Week 14 brought several fireworks from fantasy stars. The amount of players scoring 30 or more points this week was unprecedented. If you needed some help to get into the playoffs, you likely received it.
With the conclusion of bye weeks, we can get back to normal in fantasy. There are plenty of players to choose from this week. Without further ado, let's see who has the best and worst matchups in Week 15.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: TB
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 32nd
It is time Herbert got back on track in 2024. A Week 15 date with the porous Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense should do the trick. The Buccaneers have a solid offense that should move the ball and force the Chargers to keep the ball in the air.
Herbert's passing volume has not dipped of late, but his efficiency certainly has. He is not throwing touchdowns at the same rate he was earlier in the season and his completion percentage over the last month has hovered around 60% in each game. Look for that to change this week.
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Opponent: at HOU
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 18th
Tagovailoa has been on an absolute tear lately and his passing volume has been elite. The Dolphins have but a shred of the run game they did in 2023, which is forcing them to use the screen game with running back De'Von Achane and tight end Jonnu Smith as an extension of the running game.
With Tagovailoa completing short throws to excellent run-after-catch players, he has kept the turnovers down while the yardage remains high. Houston has a solid defense but it is nothing scary. As long as this offensive approach by the Dolphins continues, Tagovailoa is an excellent fantasy option.
How 🔥 is Tua?
Tagovailoa is the FIRST player in NFL history to have at least 40 pass attempts, multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in three consecutive games within a single season.
📸: Carmen Mandato, Getty Images pic.twitter.com/7F6AuqoYaX
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 10, 2024
Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: PIT
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 1st
Hurts has not been the top-5 quarterback that you drafted him to be of late. The Eagles have shifted to focus more on Saquon Barkley as the focal point of the offense. Hurts continues to score rushing touchdowns at a ridiculously high rate for a quarterback, which keeps him afloat in fantasy. However, the passing output has been lacking.
The Eagles will face another ground-and-pound team in the Steelers in Week 15. This game does not project to have a ton of passing volume, as both teams have excellent defenses. Hurts should be in your lineup, but a top-5 week may not be in the cards once again.
Fantasy Football Running Back Matchups We Love
Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams
Opponent: at SF
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 22nd
Williams has a wonderful chance to rack up points against the 49ers. What was once a dominant defense is still solid. However, this unit has been susceptible to the run all season. With the Rams able to move the ball against just about anybody, Williams should continue to deliver in Week 15.
Williams has as good a chance as anyone to score a touchdown in any given week. The last time these two teams met in Week 3, Williams scored three total touchdowns. He should be a high-end RB1 this week.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Opponent: DAL
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 29th
When you match one of the league's rushing leaders against one of the league's worst rushing defenses, magic tends to happen. Hubbard is in a great position to succeed this week. Additionally, rookie running back Jonathon Brooks had started to eat into Hubbard's workload, but he is done for the season with a torn ACL.
Hubbard should continue to succeed with an ascending Panthers team. The offense has looked functional in recent weeks and Hubbard was already solid prior to the recent offensive success.
Chuba Hubbard has been great for the Panthers this year and with a new contract and Brooks headed back to IR
How high do you rank Chuba in Dynasty?
pic.twitter.com/mO1g0ebcsx
— PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) December 10, 2024
Fantasy Football Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 3rd
Ever since he went on a heater earlier in the season, Swift has been held in check of late. The switch from Shane Waldron to Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator unlocked the passing game, but the running game has suffered.
With the Bears slated to play one of the best run defenses in the league in Week 15, Swift could struggle mightily. He still merits flex consideration because of his solid volume, but he has become a riskier play for fantasy in recent weeks.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
DJ Moore - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 32nd
Moore has found fantasy relevance once again with the offensive coordinator and head coach switch in Chicago. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams seems to have found a rhythm. Although the Bears are still losing games, things were looking up for the passing offense before a bit of a dud in Week 14.
The Vikings are likely to completely shut down an already lacking Bears running game in Week 15. If Williams can play the way that he had for the past month before Week 14, he should be able to put up big numbers against a leaky Vikings secondary. Moore has found fantasy relevance just in time for the playoffs.
Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders
Opponent: at NO
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 26th
Scary Terry should be able to continue his resurgent season as the Commanders exit their bye week in Week 15. New Orleans has a solid but not scary defense. McLaurin has a chance to feast.
This is a player who has only scored less than 13.4 fantasy points in a game once since Week 2. He has racked up 896 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with four games to go. McLaurin is on pace to shatter all of his career highs with a rookie quarterback. If I were the Saints, I would be shaking in my boots ahead of this game.
🏈NFL Receiving Yard Leaders:
1- Ja'Marr Chase: 1319 YDS
2- Justin Jefferson: 1170 YDS
3- CeeDee Lamb: 973 YDS
4- Jerry Jeudy: 944 YDS
5- Brock Bowers: 933 YDS
6- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 911 YDS
7- Terry McLaurin: 896 YDS
8- Garrett Wilson: 877 YDS
9- Darnell Mooney 873 YDS
10-… pic.twitter.com/4uXfHZXMUy
— BetUS Pro Football (@BetUSProFB) December 10, 2024
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Nico Collins - Houston Texans
Opponent: MIA
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 3rd
It is difficult to temper expectations for one of the most physically imposing wide receivers in the league, but Collins draws an exceptionally tough matchup this week. The Dolphins have a formidable secondary that has done well to curb the output of opposing wide receivers all season.
Collins could very well still get loose for a huge play, but with the way quarterback C.J. Stroud has played lately, he could struggle to find all of his wideouts in this game. Collins has to be in your lineup, but do not be surprised if he scores a measly 15 fantasy points rather than a large boom week.
Fantasy Football Tight End Matchup We Love
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders
Opponent: ATL
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 16th
What can't this guy do? Before Week 14, Bowers had earned 10 or more targets in three straight games. He has emerged as the bona fide new Travis Kelce for the Raiders. In an offense devoid of playmakers, Bowers is highly necessary to their success. Additionally, quarterback Aidan O'Connell seems to love throwing it his way. Who wouldn't?
Atlanta was supposed to have a great defense in 2024 with head coach Raheem Morris coming over from the Rams. It has been solid at times, but especially susceptible to the tight-end position. Bowers could have another 30-point fantasy week this week.
Note that O'Connell's status for this game is unknown, given a bone bruise in his knee. However, backup quarterback Desmond Ridder would be poised to force Bowers the ball should he end up being the starter this week.
Fantasy Football Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills
Opponent: at DET
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 1st
This is more of a matchup to avoid altogether. Kincaid has not played since Week 10 due to a knee injury. He was not doing anything special for fantasy before the injury. Should he return this week, he does not project to fare much better.
The Bills know exactly who they are. They run the ball, spread the ball around in the passing game, and allow quarterback Josh Allen to make magic. Kincaid has been the odd man out because of the offensive philosophy. Wait and see how he does before trying to deploy him again.
