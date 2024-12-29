Heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, injuries continue to impact the upcoming schedule. These play a huge factor in start/sit decisions for fantasy managers. Our injury updates and reports for Week 17 as of Sunday, December 29, 2024, will give you the latest updates on key fantasy football players.
The injury news for Week 17 of the NFL season has featured many notable fantasy football players, such as Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Anthony Richardson, Tony Pollard, Malik Nabers, and more.
To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page, or download the free RotoBaller fantasy football mobile app with push notification alerts on all the latest news. Let's look at the updates for some key fantasy options and see whether they may play in Week 17.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update
Tagovailoa (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Week 17 against the Browns. The quarterback still hopes to play, but if he can't, Tyler Huntley would be in line to start.
Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him. pic.twitter.com/jhNzzouK5F
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
Tyreek Hill Injury Update
Hill (wrist) is expected to play in Week 17 against the Browns. However, with Huntley trending toward starting at quarterback, Hill's fantasy value will take a significant hit. He drops to the WR3 tier, and managers could certainly justify benching him in the fantasy championship.
#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable with a wrist injury, should play tomorrow, sources say. Meanwhile, the team is unlikely to have WR Jaylen Waddle, questionable with a knee.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024
Anthony Richardson Injury Update
Richardson (back, foot) has been ruled out for Week 17. Joe Flacco will start at quarterback and could elevate the fantasy value of his wide receivers, including Josh Downs.
The #Colts will start QB Joe Flacco Sunday, with Anthony Richardson battling back and foot soreness this week. He did not practice all week and has been downgraded to out. pic.twitter.com/OOS6FVxnXQ
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2024
Tony Pollard Injury Update
Pollard (ankle, illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Tyjae Spears will start in his place, ranking as a low-end RB2 for fantasy purposes.
The #Titans have downgraded RB Tony Pollard and S Amani Hooker to out against the #Jaguars.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2024
Malik Nabers Injury Update
Nabers (toe) is expected to play despite being listed as questionable. He'll be catching passes from Drew Lock but still ranks as a mid-to-low WR2 in fantasy football.
#Giants WR Malik Nabers, questionable with a toe injury, is expected to play, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024
Davante Adams Injury Update
Adams (hip) is trending toward playing in Week 17 against the Bills. He ranks as a solid WR2 in fantasy football, especially amidst speculation that Aaron Rodgers will target Adams for his 500th career passing touchdown.
#Jets WR Davante Adams, dealing with a hip injury, is questionable, but interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters he looked good in practice. Sounds like a go.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024
Isaac Guerendo Injury Update
Guerendo (hamstring, foot) is expected to play on Monday night. He'll rank as a modest RB3/FLEX option against the Lions in the national spotlight.
49ers RB Isaac Guerendo, who has been limited in practice this week due to hamstring and foot injuries, is expected to play Monday night against the Lions, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
CeeDee Lamb Injury Update
Lamb (shoulder) has officially been placed on injured reserve. His season is over. Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert will become the Cowboys' top two wide receivers for Week 17.
Cowboys officially have placed WR CeeDee Lamb on injured reserve.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
Chris Olave Injury Update
Olave (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 17. Given that Olave is on injured reserve, this means that the Saints didn't activate him before Saturday's deadline. All Saints receivers are off the fantasy radar in a struggling offense led by Spencer Rattler.
Saints ruled out wide receiver Chris Olave out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
Jaylen Waddle Injury Update
Waddle (knee) is expected to be inactive on Sunday. Look for Malik Washington to step up as the Dolphins' No. 2 receiver, catching passes from Huntley.
#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable with a wrist injury, should play tomorrow, sources say. Meanwhile, the team is unlikely to have WR Jaylen Waddle, questionable with a knee.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024
Christian Watson Injury Update
Watson (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Vikings. This news leaves Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in line to earn more opportunities alongside Jayden Reed.
#Packers WR Christian Watson (knee) is unlikely to play today against the #Vikings, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2024
Xavier Legette Injury Update
Legette (hip, wrist) should return for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He's nothing more than a deep-league FLEX play as he competes for targets alongside Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, and David Moore.
#Panthers WR Xavier Legette, dealing with hip and wrist injuries, is expected to play today, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024
Jameis Winston Injury Update
Winston (right shoulder) will likely be the Browns' emergency third quarterback for Week 17, which means he could only see the field if both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe get hurt.
#Browns QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) is expected to be inactive and act as the third (emergency) QB, source said. He's listed as questionable.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!