X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings (12/29/24) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek 19

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
In This Article hide
1. EPL DFS Goalies
2. EPL DFS Forwards
3. EPL DFS Midfielders
4. EPL DFS Defenders
5. Corner Takers
6. More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to “The Kick-Off” and welcome to the 23-24 season! We at Rotoballer are wishing everyone the safest of travels and best of times during the holidays! Boxing Day has come and gone and the aftermath of fixture congestion is upon us. Rotation is certainly in the mix and there are plenty of injuries to go around too. Let’s kick off Matchweek Nineteen!

The top favorite for this week is Manchester City -320 at Leicester City +800. I will guide you through this five-match slate starting at 9:30 A.M. EST.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, Cash game strategy, or anything else, don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

EPL DFS Goalies

José Sá - DK $3.7K || FD $8

Opponent - Tottenham Hotspurs

Jose Sa is coming off back-to-back clean sheets where he has made four saves in each fixture, shutting out Leicester City 3-0 on the road and Manchester United 2-0 at home. Over his last five domestic starts, he has recorded 16 saves, nine conceded goals, and two clean sheets.

Wolverhampton is a bottom-five club defensively in the majority of meaningful metrics. Because of this, they are expected to concede plenty of shots to give Sa a chance at a saves floor. Tottenham remains an inconsistent club at both ends of the pitch and is coming off a 1-0 shutout at City Ground too. Even if Sa concedes, as long as he makes enough saves, he will maintain value and more.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Leno (DK $5.2K || FD $11), Ramsdale (DK $3.8K || FD $8)

EPL DFS Forwards

Erling Haaland - DK $11.5K || FD $24

Opponent - Leicester City

Pundits and fans alike are baffled at the ‘fall’ of Manchester City. Especially after their loss at home to rivals Manchester United and a 1-1 draw at home to Everton. However, this is the get-right moment for The Citizens. The Foxes, in Per 90 metrics over the domestic season, is a bottom-three club in all defensive metrics, specifically the worst at Goals Against, Created Chances Against, In-the-Box Shots Against, and In-the-Box Goals Against.

Erling Haaland is a big reason for the massive drop in form from the visitors. Throughout his last five appearances in all competitions, he has one goal, nine shots, three created chances, two tackles, one interception, and four clearances. Despite the ‘lack’ of production from the star striker, he is still on pace to match or beat his performance from last year. Expect Haaland to score a brace with four shots.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Cunha (DK $7.9K || FD $23), Harrison (DK $5.5K || FD $12)

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Phil Foden - DK $8.5K || FD $18

Opponent - Leicester City

Like his teammate above, Phil Foden will see a large share of ownership on this five-match slate. The Citizens are favorited by a large margin, and no other club comes close as a second-best favorite. The attacking midfielder is also expected to slot into the #10 role for the visitors, with teammate and fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne starting on the bench. This sets up Foden as the majority owner of set pieces, providing an optimal floor between crosses, corners, and shots assisted.

Throughout his last five fixtures in all competitions, he has one goal, 14 shots, 13 created chances, 24 crosses, 14 corners, two tackles, one interception, and one clearance. As mentioned above, the Foxes are the worst at Created Chances Against, In-the-Box Shots Against, and In-the-Box Goals Against. This sets up Foden for a potential ceiling performance. For under $9K on DraftKings and the potential to be the highest-scoring midfielder makes him a ‘LOCK’, especially in ‘CASH’ contests.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Maddison (DK $9.1K || FD $22), Eze (DK $8.4K || FD $20)

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Rico Lewis - DK $4K || FD $9

Opponent - Leicester City

The final piece to the Manchester City stack is defender Rico Lewis. In his most recent five matches in all competitions, Lewis has one goal, five shots, one created chance, four tackles, one interception, six clearances, and one block. His peripherals are far from desired, especially considering his talent and usage for the visitors. However, once again, Leicester offers the opportunity to have a big bounce-back performance.

IF Manchester City does run the projected formation where Lewis slots in at left back, he could be the highest-owned player on the slate at any position. This makes him a guaranteed ‘LOCK’ in ‘CASH’ contests and a must-have for tournaments.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Muñoz (DK $5.2K || FD $14), Williams (DK $4.9K || FD $12)

 

Corner Takers

  • Leicester City: Kristiansen/Ayew
  • Manchester City: Foden
  • Crystal Palace: Eze
  • Southampton: Fernandes
  • Everton: Harrison/Ndiaye
  • Nottingham Forest: Anderson
  • Fulham FC: Pereira
  • AFC Bournemouth: Christie
  • Tottenham Hotspurs: Maddison
  • Wolverhampton: Cunha

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

More Betting and DFS Picks

NFL DFS RB and WR Anchors for Wild Card Weekend (Premium Content)
Wild Card Round NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)
NFL DFS Game Stacks: Playoff Wildcard Weekend (Premium Content)
Today's NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (1/9/25)
NBA DFS: Top Daily Fantasy Expert Picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (1/9/25)
DraftKings CFB DFS Lineup Picks: Daily College Fantasy Football (1/9-10/25)
CBB DFS: DraftKings Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks - Today's Top Lineups (1/9/25)
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
NHL DFS Picks and Heat Map (Premium Content) - January 9, 2025
Premium: NHL DFS Picks, Stacks, Goalies Analysis for January 9, 2025 (Premium Content)

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Damian Lillard24 mins ago

Likely Available For Friday
John Metchie III40 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Wild-Card Weekend
Cade Otton52 mins ago

Upgrades To Full Participation On Thursday
Quentin Johnston1 hour ago

Questionable For Wild-Card Weekend
J.K. Dobbins1 hour ago

Questionable For Wild-Card Weekend
Jake Knapp1 hour ago

Withdraws From Sony Open
Joshua Palmer1 hour ago

Ruled Out For Wild-Card Weekend
Michael Thorbjornsen2 hours ago

Withdraws From Sony Open
Davion Mitchell2 hours ago

Probable Against Cleveland
Ochai Agbaji2 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Cleveland
Sam Merrill2 hours ago

Uncertain Against The Raptors
Luis Arraez2 hours ago

Padres Settle On $14 Million Deal
Josh Richardson2 hours ago

Upgraded To Questionable For Thursday
Andrew Wiggins3 hours ago

Will Not Play Thursday In Detroit
Ausar Thompson3 hours ago

Probable Against Golden State
Paolo Banchero3 hours ago

Expected To Return Friday Against The Bucks
A.J. Brown3 hours ago

Being Rested On Thursday
Tarik Skubal3 hours ago

Tigers Avoid Arbitration
Paul George3 hours ago

Able To Practice On Thursday
Joel Embiid3 hours ago

Practices Thursday
Brice Sensabaugh3 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday
Dylan Cease3 hours ago

And Padres Avoid Arbitration
Logan Gilbert3 hours ago

Mariners Avoid Arbitration
Jordan Clarkson3 hours ago

Listed As Out For Thursday's Game Against Miami
Donovan Mitchell3 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Toronto
Tyreek Hill3 hours ago

"Committed" To Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders3 hours ago

Raiders Fire General Manager Tom Telesco After One Season
Bogdan Bogdanovic3 hours ago

On Track To Play Thursday In Phoenix
Daniel Gafford4 hours ago

Could Return Thursday
NBA4 hours ago

Thursday's Lakers-Hornets Game Postponed
Kevin Love4 hours ago

Will Not Play Thursday
Dennis Schröder4 hours ago

Dennis Schroder Uncertain To Play Thursday Night
Moses Moody4 hours ago

Questionable Thursday Against Detroit
Zay Flowers4 hours ago

Officially Out For Wild-Card Game
Jalen Suggs4 hours ago

Diagnosed With Lower-Back Strain
Moritz Wagner4 hours ago

Has Surgery And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
Zay Flowers5 hours ago

Not Practicing Friday, Highly Unlikely To Play Saturday
Garrett Crochet9 hours ago

Boston Discussing Long-Term Deal
Matthew Tkachuk9 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek10 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard10 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson10 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois10 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry10 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Trent Miner24 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn24 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich24 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko1 day ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson1 day ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin1 day ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad1 day ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson1 day ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA1 day ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk1 day ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel1 day ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman1 day ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA1 day ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley1 day ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL1 day ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.1 day ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers1 day ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett1 day ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith1 day ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts1 day ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole1 day ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers1 day ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala1 day ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap1 day ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim1 day ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado3 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players