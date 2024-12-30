All my rowdy college basketball friends are going to take over Monday night! It may not officially be "Big Monday"' yet, but it may as well be with this schedule! We tip this off a bit early with Monmouth heading down to Auburn.

The normal start time gives us Cincinnati at the Octagon of Doom taking on K-State. Houston is at Gallagher-Iba to face the Pokes. TCU is in Tucson to face Arizona. Iowa State is out in Boulder as our Big 12 (16) extravaganza continues. We close this out in San Francisco with the Dons hosting Santa Clara.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/30/24, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State ($8.8K)

Live footage Big 12 Player of the Week leaving the defensed vexed

We see you Keshon Gilbert?#Big12MBB | @CycloneMBB pic.twitter.com/JmnH1Bd0tb — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) December 12, 2024

These Iowa State guards are all really good players. Each of them has their unique abilities, but Gilbert might be the most talented. He's the best finisher. He's likely the best passer even though he doesn't always run the point. Tamin Lipsey is an all-world defender, but Gilbert isn't far off. All of this adds up to a high DFS floor even if his ceiling is a bit lower because of the talent around him in Ames.

Abdi Bashir Jr., Monmouth ($8.2K)

Honestly, the Hawks look like an NCAA Tournament team. Bashir is the reason why. He put up 34.25 DraftKings points on a Princeton team that downed Rutgers. He put up 44.25 on the same Rutgers team. Bashir put up 25.75 in a blowout loss to Michigan State. Finally, he put up 35.25 on Seton Hall in the biggest win in school history. Auburn scares me, but we have no reason to believe that Bashir can't still have a solid game.

Adama-Alpha Bal, Santa Clara ($5.8K)

Bal has been huge for the Broncos lately, especially in the big win over Kennesaw State. He has 75.75 DraftKings points over the last two games. Bal has become more assertive on offense while retaining strong peripheral numbers. He's a great bargain at this price if he can keep the scoring up.

Jake Ensminger, Santa Clara ($4.5K)

The Broncos are priced down and I'm not sure why. The Dons are a solid team, but they aren't dominant defensively. Ensminger has at least 20 DraftKings points in three of the last four games. Predictably, his minutes have increased as well. I like what I'm seeing and his price isn't prohibitive yet.

Also consider: Curtis Jones, Iowa State ($8.6K); Marcus Williams, San Francisco ($8.1K); Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn ($7.5K); Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State ($7.3K); Tyeree Bryan, Santa Clara ($6.6K); Terrance Arceneaux, Houston ($5.5K); Max Jones, Kansas State ($5.1K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Johni Broome, Auburn ($9.5K)

Johni Broome has been the clear #1 best player in the nation - eye test & the #'s will back that up...

(18.5 ppg/11.5 rpg/3.3 apg/2.6 bpg) The wildest part is that he has only played >30 minutes in 5 of Auburn's 12 games because they've been beating everyone SO bad? pic.twitter.com/aRoxkFSTJ1 — Ryan Hammer? (@ryanhammer09) December 22, 2024

Broome avoided a serious shoulder injury and dominated Purdue in 30 minutes in Auburn's last game. That was nine days ago. The Tigers may wish to take it easy with Broome here, but we have seen time and again how much damage Broome can do in 25-30 minutes. The ceiling may be a little lower, but his floor is still very high.

Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU ($7K)

I would have loved to see Kansas use Udeh like TCU is. Udeh is still a work in progress on offense, but he's great on the boards, an underrated defender, and an elite rim protector. Anything he gets through the offense is just a bonus right now. We're here for the peripherals.

Christoph Tilly, Santa Clara ($6.3K)

Tilly has at least 20 DraftKings points in every December game. The Broncos played a tough early schedule, but it has helped them against other mid-major programs. This will be a nice measuring stick against San Francisco, but I think the Broncos can handle it.

Henri Veesaar, Arizona ($4.4K)

The injury to Motiejus Krivas has opened up some more time for other Arizona bigs. Veesaar has taken advantage. He has 65.25 DraftKings points over the last four games. That's solid output from a value play in this range. If Krivas remains out, Veesaar is the guy you want. If not, it's an easy enough pivot to Krivas.

Also consider: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State ($9.2K); Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn ($8K); Marchelus Avery, Oklahoma State ($6.7K); Abou Ousmane, Oklahoma State ($6.4K); Joseph Tugler, Houston ($5.7K); David Punch, TCU ($4.9K); Arrinten Page, Cincinnati ($4K)

