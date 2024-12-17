X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

CBB DFS: DraftKings Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks - Today's Top Lineups (12/17/24)

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
CBB DFS lineup picks DraftKings NCAA daily college fantasy basketball
In This Article hide
1. Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks
2. Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks
3. NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

It's a busy Tuesday with a lot of good teams in action, but not all of these games will be good games. We'll have to choose our spots wisely. It's a big basketball day in the state of North Carolina. We start with the high point: North Carolina and Florida tangle at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. James Madison and Wake tangle in Winston-Salem. George Mason is in Durham to hang out with the Crazies in Cameron.

Their neighbors to the south have the Palmetto Cup from Columbia. Oakland and Michigan State meet in Detroit. Seton Hall heads down to Philly to take on Villanova. We end this in Kansas City with Drake taking on Kansas State.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/17/24, starting at 7 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Bennett Stirtz, Drake ($8.8K)

That streak was broken in the blowout win over St. Ambrose last week, but Stirtz still put up 30 DraftKings points in 22 minutes. That's easily his low mark on the season and Drake has played Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic, and Miami (FL). He's not just doing it against weak competition.

Jhamir Brickus, Villanova ($6.9K)

Brickus is starting to embrace his role as the facilitator of this offense. He has 26 assists over the last three games. He still scored 30 points, so he's not taking a hit in that category either. This significantly increases Brickus's upside in the future. He's an efficient scorer and is becoming a really good passer.

 Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State ($5.5K)

Fears is also a guy who has grown into his role as point guard. Unlike Brickus, he's not much of a scorer. Fears rarely looks for a shot for himself. He makes his points by distributing the ball to teammates. There is decent upside here against Oakland. Fears still had a solid stat line when they blew out Nebraska last game.

Tavion Banks, Drake ($4.3K)

Banks is pure electricity off the bench for the Bulldogs. He has scored at least nine points in six straight games with 25 rebounds and a handful of assists. His minutes are consistently around 20, so his upside isn't massive. However, if he gets around 20 points for this price, we're way ahead of the game.

Also consider: Cooper Flagg, Duke ($9K); Walter Clayton Jr., Florida ($8.6K); Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest ($7.3K); Seth Trimble, North Carolina ($7K); Wooga Poplar, Villanova ($6.6K); Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall ($6.4K); Garwey Dual, Seton Hall ($5.3K); Jase Richardson, Michigan State ($5.1K); Cade Tyson, North Carolina ($4.1K)

Want some NBA DFS tools and content? If you like what you see here, don't forget to sign up for your RotoBaller NBA Premium Pass. Use code MARTENY and receive 10% off your purchase! You'll love the articles from myself and others, our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Optimizer, and Discord Chatrooms to help you out in real-time.

 

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Eric Dixon, Villanova ($10K)

In a world dominated by superstar freshmen and hundreds of star transfers, we have a guy like Dixon who has played his entire career at Villanova. He is carrying this team right now, but we are also seeing the team take shape around Dixon.

Villanova is a contender once again and Dixon is right in the thick of it. He has only missed the 20-point mark once this season. It was in a blowout win over Rider in which he still had 16 points.

Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State ($7.5K)

Hawkins has yet to score like he did at Illinois, but his defense is every bit as good. His passing may be better, and Hawkins is still a force on the boards. He's still growing into his role on his new team, but he has shown signs that he may be able to take over soon. Hawkins is affordable for what his ceiling is, even if we haven't seen it yet this season.

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State ($5.7K)

Kohler has been a force on the boards over the last couple of games and should have a decided advantage up front against Oakland tonight. He's still a work in progress on offense, but Kohler does everything else well. He's still a double-double threat because of the rebounds.

Ven-Allen Lubin, North Carolina ($4.6K)

Lubin still doesn't see a lot of minutes, but he's a magnet for action when he's in there. He's strong in the paint, a good rebounder, and a very efficient shooter. He has only missed one of his 10 shots this month. Lubin did start against Georgia Tech, but he fouled out in 16 minutes. He seems to be more effective off the bench.

Also consider: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina ($9.6K); Viktor Lakhin, Clemson ($7.6K); David N'Guessan, Kansas State ($7.1K); Jalen Haynes, George Mason ($6.7K); Buru Naivalurua, Oakland ($5.9K); Enoch Boakye, Villanova ($5.2K); Cam Manyawu, Drake ($4.9K); Coen Carr, Michigan State ($4.2K)

NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

Joel Embiid Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey Questionable Friday Against The Kings
In-Tournament PGA Model - Round 2 Picks For The Sentry (Premium Content)
NHL DFS Picks and Heat Map (Premium Content) - January 3, 2025
NFL DFS Game Stacks: Week 18 (Premium Content)
The Best of Both Worlds: NBA DFS Cash and GPP Targets for 01/02 (Premium Content)
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Today's NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (1/2/25)
NBA DFS: Top Daily Fantasy Expert Picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (1/2/25)
NFL Pick'em Pool Picks (Week 18) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2024)
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Saturday Slate)
CBB DFS: DraftKings Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks - Today's Top Lineups (1/2/25)



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joel Embiid7 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young8 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes8 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin8 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller8 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson8 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball8 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green8 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry8 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey8 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent9 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon9 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso9 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis9 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins9 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber9 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington9 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas9 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride9 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson10 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green10 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney10 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle10 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.11 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller11 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy11 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg11 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub11 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara11 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic11 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown11 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon11 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary12 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux12 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts12 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave12 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill12 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney12 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey13 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs13 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry13 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers13 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe14 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins14 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford15 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku15 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson16 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown16 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye17 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman18 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson18 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin18 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov18 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews18 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper19 hours ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
John Tavares2 days ago

Extends Point Streak To Eight Games
Valeri Nichushkin2 days ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Samuel Ersson2 days ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Kris Letang2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve, Marcus Pettersson Activated
Igor Shesterkin2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Ivan Ivan3 days ago

Out Week-To-Week
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell4 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso4 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Corbin Burnes6 days ago

Inks Six-Year Deal With Arizona
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players