It's a busy Tuesday with a lot of good teams in action, but not all of these games will be good games. We'll have to choose our spots wisely. It's a big basketball day in the state of North Carolina. We start with the high point: North Carolina and Florida tangle at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. James Madison and Wake tangle in Winston-Salem. George Mason is in Durham to hang out with the Crazies in Cameron.

Their neighbors to the south have the Palmetto Cup from Columbia. Oakland and Michigan State meet in Detroit. Seton Hall heads down to Philly to take on Villanova. We end this in Kansas City with Drake taking on Kansas State.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/17/24, starting at 7 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Bennett Stirtz, Drake ($8.8K)

One of the wildest stats in all of college basketball is Drake Jr. guard Bennett Stirtz playing 279 of 280 possible minutes so far this season. Stirtz has been the fulcrum of Drakes offense both as a creator and a finisher, easily one of the most impactful players in the country pic.twitter.com/nM4V3f9JSi — Ahmed Jama (@slipthescreen) December 13, 2024

That streak was broken in the blowout win over St. Ambrose last week, but Stirtz still put up 30 DraftKings points in 22 minutes. That's easily his low mark on the season and Drake has played Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic, and Miami (FL). He's not just doing it against weak competition.

Jhamir Brickus, Villanova ($6.9K)

Brickus is starting to embrace his role as the facilitator of this offense. He has 26 assists over the last three games. He still scored 30 points, so he's not taking a hit in that category either. This significantly increases Brickus's upside in the future. He's an efficient scorer and is becoming a really good passer.

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State ($5.5K)

Fears is also a guy who has grown into his role as point guard. Unlike Brickus, he's not much of a scorer. Fears rarely looks for a shot for himself. He makes his points by distributing the ball to teammates. There is decent upside here against Oakland. Fears still had a solid stat line when they blew out Nebraska last game.

Tavion Banks, Drake ($4.3K)

Banks is pure electricity off the bench for the Bulldogs. He has scored at least nine points in six straight games with 25 rebounds and a handful of assists. His minutes are consistently around 20, so his upside isn't massive. However, if he gets around 20 points for this price, we're way ahead of the game.

Also consider: Cooper Flagg, Duke ($9K); Walter Clayton Jr., Florida ($8.6K); Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest ($7.3K); Seth Trimble, North Carolina ($7K); Wooga Poplar, Villanova ($6.6K); Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall ($6.4K); Garwey Dual, Seton Hall ($5.3K); Jase Richardson, Michigan State ($5.1K); Cade Tyson, North Carolina ($4.1K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Eric Dixon, Villanova ($10K)

Eric Dixon is now the number ONE scorer in college basketball. He leads his Villanova team with an effortless 25+ points every game. He is inevitable. #TheRevival pic.twitter.com/x38Oqpvxoo — Villanova Enthusiast ? (@NovaKnowsBall) December 15, 2024

In a world dominated by superstar freshmen and hundreds of star transfers, we have a guy like Dixon who has played his entire career at Villanova. He is carrying this team right now, but we are also seeing the team take shape around Dixon.

Villanova is a contender once again and Dixon is right in the thick of it. He has only missed the 20-point mark once this season. It was in a blowout win over Rider in which he still had 16 points.

Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State ($7.5K)

Hawkins has yet to score like he did at Illinois, but his defense is every bit as good. His passing may be better, and Hawkins is still a force on the boards. He's still growing into his role on his new team, but he has shown signs that he may be able to take over soon. Hawkins is affordable for what his ceiling is, even if we haven't seen it yet this season.

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State ($5.7K)

Kohler has been a force on the boards over the last couple of games and should have a decided advantage up front against Oakland tonight. He's still a work in progress on offense, but Kohler does everything else well. He's still a double-double threat because of the rebounds.

Ven-Allen Lubin, North Carolina ($4.6K)

Lubin still doesn't see a lot of minutes, but he's a magnet for action when he's in there. He's strong in the paint, a good rebounder, and a very efficient shooter. He has only missed one of his 10 shots this month. Lubin did start against Georgia Tech, but he fouled out in 16 minutes. He seems to be more effective off the bench.

Also consider: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina ($9.6K); Viktor Lakhin, Clemson ($7.6K); David N'Guessan, Kansas State ($7.1K); Jalen Haynes, George Mason ($6.7K); Buru Naivalurua, Oakland ($5.9K); Enoch Boakye, Villanova ($5.2K); Cam Manyawu, Drake ($4.9K); Coen Carr, Michigan State ($4.2K)