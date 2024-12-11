Many of you are planning for the fantasy football playoffs, so we must deliver an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet! While many of you are only concerned with the current week, one should also consider all remaining games. That's what we're here to provide with our Week 15 fantasy football half-PPR rankings for the rest of 2024 as of December 11.
Scope out key players shuffled to, such as Chase Brown, Jauan Jennings, Sincere McCormick, and more. There are no more bye weeks, but every single injury could be the difference between advancing and exiting. The best ability remains availability!
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 15
- Can the Rams carry the offensive momentum into Thursday?
- Do the 49ers finally get Deebo Samuel Sr. involved more if Isaac Guerendo can’t go?
- Does Jameis Winston overcome KC’s devil magic with Jerry Jeudy?
- Will the Chiefs get Isiah Pacheco going if they control the game?
- Can Miami keep the playoff dream alive if C.J. Stroud remains sluggish?
- How do the Jets split RB reps against Jacksonville with or without Breece Hall?
- Does WAS at NO or BAL at NYG rush for more yards in tilted matchups?
- Can Trey McBride finally find paydirt against the Patriots?
- Did Indy provide Anthony Richardson with a plan for quicker throws at Denver?
- Buffalo at Detroit…buckle up. Which stars shine the brightest to open the FF playoffs?
- Is Bucky Irving healthy for the Bucs? Does Jalen McMillan stay involved?
- Can Ladd McConkey get healthy for the plus-plus matchup versus Tampa?
- Does Pittsburgh’s defense force more passes out of Jalen Hurts?
- How early do we get word on Kenneth Walker III’s availability for SNF?
- Do the Raiders get Aidan O'Connell or a Desmond Ridder revenge attempt vs. ATL?
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by. We'll stick with half PPR to split the difference between most formats.
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings
Remember these are for Half PPR! Last updated on Wednesday 12/11 at midnight EDT:
|Tier
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|1
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|2
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|2
|7
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|2
|8
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|2
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|2
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|2
|11
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|2
|12
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|2
|13
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|2
|14
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|3
|15
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|3
|16
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|3
|17
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|3
|18
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|3
|19
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|3
|20
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|3
|21
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|3
|22
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|3
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|3
|24
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|3
|25
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|3
|26
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|3
|27
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|WR
|3
|28
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|3
|29
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|4
|30
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|4
|31
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|4
|32
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|4
|33
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|4
|34
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|4
|35
|Davante Adams
|NYJ
|WR
|4
|36
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|4
|37
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|4
|38
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|4
|39
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|4
|40
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|4
|41
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|4
|42
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|4
|43
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|4
|44
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|4
|45
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|4
|46
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|RB
|4
|47
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|RB
|5
|48
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|5
|49
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|5
|50
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|5
|51
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|5
|52
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|5
|53
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|5
|54
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|5
|55
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|5
|56
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|5
|57
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|6
|58
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|6
|59
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|6
|60
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|6
|61
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|6
|62
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|6
|63
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|6
|64
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|6
|65
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|RB
|6
|66
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|6
|67
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|TE
|6
|68
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|6
|69
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|6
|70
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|6
|71
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|6
|72
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|6
|73
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|6
|74
|DeAndre Hopkins
|KC
|WR
|6
|75
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|6
|76
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|6
|77
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|6
|78
|Amari Cooper
|BUF
|WR
|6
|79
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|6
|80
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|6
|81
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|6
|82
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|6
|83
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|6
|84
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|6
|85
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|7
|86
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|7
|87
|Isaac Guerendo
|SF
|RB
|7
|88
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|7
|89
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|7
|90
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|7
|91
|Sincere McCormick
|LV
|RB
|7
|92
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|7
|93
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|7
|94
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|7
|95
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|7
|96
|Jameis Winston
|CLE
|QB
|7
|97
|Tank Bigsby
|JAC
|RB
|7
|98
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|WR
|7
|99
|Sam Darnold
|MIN
|QB
|8
|100
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|8
|101
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|8
|102
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|8
|103
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8
|104
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|8
|105
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8
|106
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|8
|107
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|WR
|8
|108
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|8
|109
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|8
|110
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|8
|111
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|8
|112
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|8
|113
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|8
|114
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|RB
|8
|115
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|WR
|8
|116
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|8
|117
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|8
|118
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|8
|119
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|8
|120
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|TE
|8
|121
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|8
|122
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|RB
|8
|123
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|TE
|9
|124
|Russell Wilson
|PIT
|QB
|9
|125
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|ATL
|WR
|9
|126
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|9
|127
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|9
|128
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|9
|129
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|9
|130
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|9
|131
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|9
|132
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|9
|133
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|9
|134
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|9
|135
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|9
|136
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|9
|137
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|NO
|WR
|9
|138
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|9
|139
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|9
|140
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|9
|141
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|9
|142
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|SF
|RB
|9
|143
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|9
|144
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9
|145
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|WR
|9
|146
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|9
|147
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|10
|148
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|10
|149
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|10
|150
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|10
|151
|Devaughn Vele
|DEN
|WR
|10
|152
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|WR
|10
|153
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|10
|154
|Noah Brown
|WAS
|WR
|10
|155
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|10
|156
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|10
|157
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|WR
|10
|158
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|10
|159
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|10
|160
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|10
|161
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|10
|162
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|10
|163
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|10
|164
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|10
|165
|Will Levis
|TEN
|QB
|10
|166
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|10
|167
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|10
|168
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|10
|169
|Demarcus Robinson
|LAR
|WR
|10
|170
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|10
|171
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|10
|172
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|10
|173
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|10
|174
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|11
|175
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|11
|176
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|11
|177
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|WR
|11
|178
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|11
|179
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|WR
|11
|180
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|11
|181
|Cam Akers
|MIN
|RB
|11
|182
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|11
|183
|Tim Patrick
|DET
|WR
|11
|184
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|11
|185
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|11
|186
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|11
|187
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|11
|188
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|11
|189
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|QB
|11
|190
|Audric Estime
|DEN
|RB
|11
|191
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|11
|192
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|11
|193
|Cooper Rush
|DAL
|QB
|11
|194
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|11
|195
|Stone Smartt
|LAC
|TE
|11
|196
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|11
|197
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|11
|198
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|WR
|11
|199
|Mack Hollins
|BUF
|WR
|11
|200
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
