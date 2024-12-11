X
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 15 Updates for Top 200 (2024)

2 days ago
Chase Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers
In This Article hide
1. Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 15
2. Week 15 Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Many of you are planning for the fantasy football playoffs, so we must deliver an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet! While many of you are only concerned with the current week, one should also consider all remaining games. That's what we're here to provide with our Week 15 fantasy football half-PPR rankings for the rest of 2024 as of December 11.

Scope out key players shuffled to, such as Chase Brown, Jauan Jennings, Sincere McCormick, and more. There are no more bye weeks, but every single injury could be the difference between advancing and exiting. The best ability remains availability!

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these half-PPR rankings, read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 15

  • Can the Rams carry the offensive momentum into Thursday?
  • Do the 49ers finally get Deebo Samuel Sr. involved more if Isaac Guerendo can’t go?
  • Does Jameis Winston overcome KC’s devil magic with Jerry Jeudy?
  • Will the Chiefs get Isiah Pacheco going if they control the game?
  • Can Miami keep the playoff dream alive if C.J. Stroud remains sluggish?
  • How do the Jets split RB reps against Jacksonville with or without Breece Hall?
  • Does WAS at NO or BAL at NYG rush for more yards in tilted matchups?
  • Can Trey McBride finally find paydirt against the Patriots?
  • Did Indy provide Anthony Richardson with a plan for quicker throws at Denver?
  • Buffalo at Detroit…buckle up. Which stars shine the brightest to open the FF playoffs?
  • Is Bucky Irving healthy for the Bucs? Does Jalen McMillan stay involved?
  • Can Ladd McConkey get healthy for the plus-plus matchup versus Tampa?
  • Does Pittsburgh’s defense force more passes out of Jalen Hurts?
  • How early do we get word on Kenneth Walker III’s availability for SNF?
  • Do the Raiders get Aidan O'Connell or a Desmond Ridder revenge attempt vs. ATL?

These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by. We'll stick with half PPR to split the difference between most formats.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings

Remember these are for Half PPR! Last updated on Wednesday 12/11 at midnight EDT:

Tier Rank Name Team Position
1 1 Saquon Barkley PHI RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
1 4 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
1 5 Puka Nacua LAR WR
2 6 Bijan Robinson ATL RB
2 7 De'Von Achane MIA RB
2 8 Joe Mixon HOU RB
2 9 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
2 10 Josh Jacobs GB RB
2 11 Kyren Williams LAR RB
2 12 Nico Collins HOU WR
2 13 Tyreek Hill MIA WR
2 14 Chase Brown CIN RB
3 15 Alvin Kamara NO RB
3 16 Josh Allen BUF QB
3 17 A.J. Brown PHI WR
3 18 Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB
3 19 Mike Evans TB WR
3 20 Drake London ATL WR
3 21 Derrick Henry BAL RB
3 22 Bucky Irving TB RB
3 23 Tee Higgins CIN WR
3 24 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
3 25 Joe Burrow CIN QB
3 26 David Montgomery DET RB
3 27 Jauan Jennings SF WR
3 28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR
3 29 Tony Pollard TEN RB
4 30 Brock Bowers LV TE
4 31 Ladd McConkey LAC WR
4 32 James Conner ARI RB
4 33 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
4 34 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
4 35 Davante Adams NYJ WR
4 36 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
4 37 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
4 38 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
4 39 DK Metcalf SEA WR
4 40 Trey McBride ARI TE
4 41 Breece Hall NYJ RB
4 42 Calvin Ridley TEN WR
4 43 George Kittle SF TE
4 44 Jerry Jeudy CLE WR
4 45 Aaron Jones MIN RB
4 46 Rico Dowdle DAL RB
4 47 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS RB
5 48 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR
5 49 Malik Nabers NYG WR
5 50 Travis Kelce KC TE
5 51 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
5 52 DJ Moore CHI WR
5 53 James Cook BUF RB
5 54 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
5 55 Jayden Daniels WAS QB
5 56 Najee Harris PIT RB
5 57 Jayden Reed GB WR
6 58 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
6 59 Zay Flowers BAL WR
6 60 Jordan Addison MIN WR
6 61 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC WR
6 62 David Njoku CLE TE
6 63 Jakobi Meyers LV WR
6 64 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
6 65 Kenneth Walker III SEA RB
6 66 Adam Thielen CAR WR
6 67 Jonnu Smith MIA TE
6 68 Baker Mayfield TB QB
6 69 Mark Andrews BAL TE
6 70 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR
6 71 Keenan Allen CHI WR
6 72 Darnell Mooney ATL WR
6 73 D'Andre Swift CHI RB
6 74 DeAndre Hopkins KC WR
6 75 Jameson Williams DET WR
6 76 Isiah Pacheco KC RB
6 77 Justin Herbert LAC QB
6 78 Amari Cooper BUF WR
6 79 T.J. Hockenson MIN TE
6 80 Brock Purdy SF QB
6 81 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB
6 82 Kyler Murray ARI QB
6 83 Rachaad White TB RB
6 84 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
6 85 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
7 86 George Pickens PIT WR
7 87 Isaac Guerendo SF RB
7 88 Cade Otton TB TE
7 89 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
7 90 Bo Nix DEN QB
7 91 Sincere McCormick LV RB
7 92 Nick Chubb CLE RB
7 93 Sam LaPorta DET TE
7 94 Gus Edwards LAC RB
7 95 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
7 96 Jameis Winston CLE QB
7 97 Tank Bigsby JAC RB
7 98 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN WR
7 99 Sam Darnold MIN QB
8 100 Christian Watson GB WR
8 101 Patrick Mahomes KC QB
8 102 Braelon Allen NYJ RB
8 103 Tucker Kraft GB TE
8 104 Jordan Love GB QB
8 105 Rome Odunze CHI WR
8 106 Quentin Johnston LAC WR
8 107 Elijah Moore CLE WR
8 108 Tyler Allgeier ATL RB
8 109 Zach Charbonnet SEA RB
8 110 Jaylen Warren PIT RB
8 111 Tank Dell HOU WR
8 112 Geno Smith SEA QB
8 113 Dalton Kincaid BUF TE
8 114 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN RB
8 115 Cedric Tillman CLE WR
8 116 Josh Downs IND WR
8 117 Xavier Legette CAR WR
8 118 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC RB
8 119 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
8 120 Evan Engram JAC TE
8 121 Javonte Williams DEN RB
8 122 Kareem Hunt KC RB
8 123 Zach Ertz WAS TE
9 124 Russell Wilson PIT QB
9 125 Ray-Ray McCloud III ATL WR
9 126 Trey Benson ARI RB
9 127 Xavier Worthy KC WR
9 128 Alec Pierce IND WR
9 129 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
9 130 Jalen McMillan TB WR
9 131 DeMario Douglas NE WR
9 132 Jake Ferguson DAL TE
9 133 Anthony Richardson IND QB
9 134 Keon Coleman BUF WR
9 135 Drake Maye NE QB
9 136 Ray Davis BUF RB
9 137 Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO WR
9 138 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
9 139 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
9 140 Roschon Johnson CHI RB
9 141 Romeo Doubs GB WR
9 142 Patrick Taylor Jr. SF RB
9 143 Jaylen Wright MIA RB
9 144 Tre Tucker LV WR
9 145 Sterling Shepard TB WR
9 146 Justice Hill BAL RB
9 147 Chris Boswell PIT K
10 148 Jake Bates DET K
10 149 Hunter Henry NE TE
10 150 Blake Corum LAR RB
10 151 Devaughn Vele DEN WR
10 152 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR
10 153 Cameron Dicker LAC K
10 154 Noah Brown WAS WR
10 155 Joshua Palmer LAC WR
10 156 Tyjae Spears TEN RB
10 157 Parker Washington JAC WR
10 158 Jared Goff DET QB
10 159 Michael Wilson ARI WR
10 160 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
10 161 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
10 162 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
10 163 Mike Gesicki CIN TE
10 164 Dalton Schultz HOU TE
10 165 Will Levis TEN QB
10 166 Denver Broncos DEN DST
10 167 Caleb Williams CHI QB
10 168 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
10 169 Demarcus Robinson LAR WR
10 170 Dontayvion Wicks GB WR
10 171 Justin Tucker BAL K
10 172 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
10 173 Atlanta Falcons ATL DST
10 174 Kirk Cousins ATL QB
11 175 KaVontae Turpin DAL WR
11 176 Juwan Johnson NO TE
11 177 Ricky Pearsall SF WR
11 178 Antonio Gibson NE RB
11 179 Kayshon Boutte NE WR
11 180 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
11 181 Cam Akers MIN RB
11 182 Isaiah Davis NYJ RB
11 183 Tim Patrick DET WR
11 184 Jerome Ford CLE RB
11 185 C.J. Stroud HOU QB
11 186 Green Bay Packers GB DST
11 187 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
11 188 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR
11 189 Aaron Rodgers NYJ QB
11 190 Audric Estime DEN RB
11 191 Devin Singletary NYG RB
11 192 Bryce Young CAR QB
11 193 Cooper Rush DAL QB
11 194 Kimani Vidal LAC RB
11 195 Stone Smartt LAC TE
11 196 Kendre Miller NO RB
11 197 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
11 198 Calvin Austin III PIT WR
11 199 Mack Hollins BUF WR
11 200 Andrei Iosivas CIN WR


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




