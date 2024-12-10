When Will Dalton Kincaid Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

Dalton Kincaid remains sidelined with a left knee injury suffered in Week 10 versus the Indianapolis Colts. He left the game after falling awkwardly on the knee and has not played since.
Despite limited practices leading up to Week 14, the second-year player was held out of the Bills' contest against the Los Angeles Rams.
Buffalo has already clinched the AFC East, letting them be cautious with their talented tight end. The team faces the Detroit Lions this week, a matchup that could favor Kincaid if he is cleared to play.
Dalton Kincaid Injury Update
Kincaid's injury has kept him out for three games, and his status remains uncertain for Week 15. The tight end had been a key piece of the Bills' offense, seeing at least five targets in every match from Week 3 through Week 10.
Exactly what you want to see as a Dalton Kincaid manager. Great early start. 🔥pic.twitter.com/jADmXh0xba
— TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) September 24, 2024
He has 34 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns on 59 targets across 10 games. The 25-year-old's absence has been felt, especially with wide receiver Keon Coleman also dealing with an injury.
The Bills' Week 15 matchup with the Detroit Lions presents a promising opportunity if Kincaid can return. Detroit's defensive line has been hampered by injuries, leaving them vulnerable. If cleared to play, the Utah product could capitalize on this weakness and boost the already red-hot Buffalo offense.
Dalton Kincaid Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Kincaid's practice status throughout the week. He is a strong start against a depleted Lions defense if he is active.
Juwan Johnson finds the endzone on a play where he may never be more open than he just was
— PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) December 8, 2024
However, planning for his potential absence is necessary. Widely available tight ends like Juwan Johnson, Grant Calcaterra, Daniel Bellinger, and Tommy Tremble are viable replacements.
For those looking for more established options, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, or Tucker Kraft may be worth a look, though they could be rostered in competitive leagues. Kincaid's upside when healthy makes him worth holding, but securing a backup is crucial as the fantasy playoffs approach.
