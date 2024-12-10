When Will Dallas Goedert Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles placed him on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four of their final five regular-season games.
Fantasy managers now face a critical decision regarding their tight end position.
Goedert was a dependable fantasy option this season, but his absence leaves a significant gap. Managers must find a suitable replacement for the fantasy playoffs.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Dallas Goedert Injury Update
The veteran tight end's knee injury initially had him listed as week-to-week. However, the Eagles announced on Saturday that he was being placed on injured reserve, ensuring he will miss most of the regular season. This move also ruled him out for Week 14's matchup, where the Eagles defeated the Carolina Panthers 22-16.
Eagles to place TE Dallas Goedert (knee) on IR, planning to be ready for playoffs. (via @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/VRSd3BmsZ6
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2024
Grant Calcaterra has stepped into the starting role in Goedert's absence and performed well in Week 14, scoring 10.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues with a four-yard touchdown catch. The Eagles added tight end E.J. Jenkins to the active roster for depth. Elevated earlier in the season, Jenkins now serves as the TE3 behind Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah.
Goedert's injury is a significant blow to fantasy managers, especially given his five double-digit PPR performances this season. Without the seventh-year player, Philadelphia will rely on their depth to maintain production at the position.
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook
Managers should drop Goedert in redraft leagues, as he will not return in time to contribute during the fantasy playoffs. Replacements like Calcaterra, who is widely available, should be priority additions. In Week 14, Calcaterra proved his value with a solid performance and should seamlessly slot into your TE spot.
🚨 FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN GRANT CALCATERRA 🚨
@grcalcaterra | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5q3d1Jh4v0
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2024
If Calcaterra is unavailable, options like Dalton Schultz, Juwan Johnson, or Daniel Bellinger could provide relief. Swiftly securing one of these replacements is crucial for teams in playoff contention. While losing Goedert hurts, acting decisively will help mitigate the impact.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis