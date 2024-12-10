When Will Cedric Tillman Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

Cedric Tillman remains in concussion protocol as of Monday, according to Patrick Warren of the Cleveland Browns' official site.
The wide receiver has missed the last two games due to a concussion suffered in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, but Tillman must fully participate in practice and gain clearance from an independent neurologist before returning. His status for the week is uncertain.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Cedric Tillman Injury Update
Tillman sustained a concussion in Week 12 during a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has since missed games against the Denver Broncos and a rematch with the Steelers. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore have benefited from increased targets, while Michael Woods has seen a rise in snap counts.
Cedric Tillman remains in the concussion protocol. https://t.co/I0brbAl4Wu
— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 9, 2024
On the season, Tillman has 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns, stepping up after Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the year.
The Tennessee alum's return would be significant for the Browns, but concussions are unpredictable, leaving fantasy managers in a wait-and-see situation. Monitoring practice reports throughout the week is essential for those still holding Tillman on their rosters.
Cedric Tillman Fantasy Football Outlook
There may be better options for managers needing immediate production than waiting on Tillman. Jalen McMillan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos are potential waiver wire options, though both carry some risk due to inconsistency.
Khalil Shakir, Darnell Mooney, and Rome Odunze are also worth checking, though their availability might vary across leagues. Ray-Ray McCloud has been a trustworthy contributor, scoring double-digit PPR points in four of his last five games. He is a solid insurance option.
Browns WR Cedric Tillman should be in lineups.
Cleveland’s off a bye, Jameis Winston is back, and Tillman’s his top target. NO has allowed the 4th-most yards to WRs.
Tillman’s scored 18+ fantasy points in 3 straight and seen 10+ targets in 2 of them: pic.twitter.com/o8lH2au6KN
— Moody (@EricNMoody) November 15, 2024
Dropping Tillman is a viable move if you cannot afford the uncertainty of his status. However, if you have the roster space to hold him, it could pay off if he returns to form. The nature of concussions is difficult to predict, so securing a dependable replacement is crucial for your playoff push.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis