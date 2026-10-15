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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's Week 6 Picks (2026)

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Kirk Cousins, Blake Corum, Emeka Egbuka, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Germie Bernard.

In This Article hide
Kirk Cousins Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 6
Blake Corum Finishes as a Top-15 RB for Week 6
Emeka Egbuka Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6
Wan'Dale Robinson Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6
Germie Bernard Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season rolls on to Week 6, so it's time to continue my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who you're likely on the fence with in start-and-sit decisions.

Last week, I had only one good call, as Jacoby Brissett delivered for us with a spike week against the Lions.

For Week 6 bold predictions, I'm on Kirk Cousins, Blake Corum, Emeka Egbuka, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Germie Bernard.

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Kirk Cousins Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 6

Kirk Cousins has quietly been a productive fantasy quarterback this season, ranking as QB11 in fantasy points per game. He's also scored 20+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, showing that he still has plenty of upside in the right matchup.

This week, Cousins gets a smash spot against the Bills, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Buffalo's defense has struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks, giving Cousins an excellent opportunity to keep his recent hot streak going. They're currently 28th in dropback EPA.

The game also has a 53.5-point total, making it one of the most appealing environments for fantasy production on the Week 6 slate. That's exactly what you want when targeting a quarterback with top-5 upside, especially one who has already delivered a couple of spike weeks.

Cousins has shown he can take advantage of favorable matchups. There's a good chance he'll need to throw frequently to keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills. Even if Buffalo controls the game, that could work in Cousins' favor by forcing him into a pass-heavy game script.

 

Blake Corum Finishes as a Top-15 RB for Week 6

Blake Corum is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, putting up 16.2 PPR points last week. The Rams backup running back has shown he can make an impact when given enough opportunities. This week's matchup sets up nicely for another productive outing.

Los Angeles enters as a massive 12.5-point favorite, making this one of the most likely blowouts on the Week 6 slate. That's an ideal game script for Corum, as the Rams could lean heavily on their running game if they build a comfortable lead.

While Kyren Williams remains the clear starter, Corum could see an expanded workload if Los Angeles controls the game. There's a realistic scenario where the Rams give Williams some rest in the fourth quarter, allowing Corum to handle additional carries against a tired defense.

We just need Corum to find the end zone again, and he could have a top-15 fantasy finish. If the Rams dominate as expected, a combination of increased rushing volume and a potential touchdown could be enough for another spike week.

Running back is tough from RB20 onward this week. It wouldn't surprise me to see RB2s like Corum find their way to fantasy relevance in this spot.

 

Emeka Egbuka Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6

Emeka Egbuka is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, putting up 17.2 PPR points in Week 5. The Buccaneers made a clear effort to get him involved, including a rushing touchdown that demonstrated his versatility and ability to make plays with the ball in his hands.

The most encouraging development was Egbuka's usage. He commanded a massive 36.0% target share last week, demonstrating that Tampa Bay made it a point of emphasis to get him more involved. That type of volume gives him a legitimate shot at finishing as a top-15 fantasy receiver, even without a favorable matchup.

Egbuka is also getting further removed from the foot injury that bothered him during the offseason. As he continues to get healthier, we could see him become more explosive and take on an even larger role in Tampa Bay's offense.

The matchup against Pittsburgh isn't ideal, as the Steelers have the defense to make life difficult for opposing receivers. However, Egbuka's growing role gives him a path to another strong performance. If he commands anywhere close to last week's target share, the volume alone could be enough to overcome the difficult matchup.

 

Wan'Dale Robinson Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6

Wan'Dale Robinson is one of my favorite picks for a surprise spike week against the Colts. Indianapolis has struggled to defend slot receivers this season, making this an ideal matchup for Robinson, who does most of his damage underneath and in the middle of the field.

We've already seen several receivers take advantage of this matchup. Last week, Steelers rookie Germie Bernard caught six of nine targets for 80 yards against Indianapolis. Earlier in the season, Rashee Rice hauled in four passes for 83 yards against the Colts. Both receivers showed how vulnerable this secondary can be against receivers operating in space.

Robinson also has the type of target volume needed to capitalize on this matchup. He commanded a 30.6% target share in Week 3, demonstrating his ability to become the focal point of the passing attack. There's a realistic chance he approaches that level of involvement again this week.

Robinson doesn't need to make several explosive plays to deliver a top-15 fantasy finish. If he draws double-digit targets against this vulnerable Colts secondary, he could rack up receptions and receiving yards, especially in PPR formats.

 

Germie Bernard Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6

Germie Bernard is coming off a breakout performance against the Colts, catching six of nine targets for 80 yards in Pittsburgh's 34-22 victory. The rookie also added four rushing yards, finishing with 14.4 PPR points. Now, he has an opportunity to build on that performance against the Buccaneers.

The biggest development is Pittsburgh's lack of healthy receivers. Roman Wilson has been ruled out with a finger injury, while Michael Pittman Jr. remains on injured reserve. That leaves Bernard as the clear No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf, giving him a realistic path to another game with eight or more targets.

Bernard's usage against Indianapolis was particularly encouraging. He ran a route on 78.8% of dropbacks, so you have to like the uptick in usage. It demonstrates that the Steelers are comfortable treating him as a full-time receiver rather than limiting him to a rotational role.

Aaron Rodgers has also been playing better lately, helping Pittsburgh score at least 24 points in three consecutive games. With Rodgers finding his rhythm and Bernard taking on a larger role, there's a realistic path to a top-15 finish if the rookie can turn another high-volume game into his first NFL touchdown.

I hope you got him on waivers this week, as Bernard has a ton of upside for the rest of the season.

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