October 16, 2026

Andy's Week 4 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 4 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NHL action is in the books, so it's time for another deep dive into the waiver wire pool. As in past weeks, we will spotlight players who are accessible to managers of all league sizes and formats.

This week, we will spotlight an emerging forward in Chicago who seems primed to continue his recent surge, a new top power-play option in San Jose, and more.

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Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly. All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, October 15 AM.

Fraser Minten, C, Boston Bruins

Rostered - 15%

Young center Fraser Minten has taken a significant step forward in his second "full" NHL campaign and is making a strong case to be rostered in more than just deeper formats. Through seven games, Minten has put four pucks behind the net and added three helpers.

He has posted a +6 rating while logging 19 shots on goal, six hits, and two blocked shots.

Minten has recently been deployed as the team's No. 2 center and is skating alongside JJ Peterka and Marat Khusnutdinov. Per MoneyPuck.com, this line has generated a stellar 4.65 xGoals Per 60, the highest among any Boston lines this season. The 22-year-old opened the season in the bottom-six but has already proven his worth to this forward group given the promotion.

Individually, Minten trails only David Pastrnak in xGoals (on the team). Managers want him to join the top forward line and power-play unit (he currently plays on the second), but in his last game, Minten logged a season-high 18:41 of ice time, which could be a preview of what's to come.

Minten and the Bruins will also have a three-game slate in Week 4, giving him even more appeal for those needing a streamer.

Roman Kantserov, RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Rostered - 15%

Roman Kantserov was a popular late-round sleeper but was likely dropped in many formats after his dreadful start to the season. Through his first five games, Kantserov was held off the scoresheet, with just five shots on goal, six hits, and blocked shots.

However, the 22-year-old has flipped the script and could be turning the ship around. He scored his first goal of the campaign on October 10 in their loss to the Hurricanes and took another step forward Tuesday night, putting two pucks past Sergei Murashov, with one on the power play.

While his recent surge is worth noting, the most important part of his fantasy outlook is Connor Bedard's return. Bedard made his season debut Tuesday night, and the entire Chicago offense immediately turned in their best effort of the season.

In their extremely limited stint on the same line (Bedard, Kantserov, and Patrick Kane), they generated a dominant 3.69 xGoals For Per 60 with a 64.3% xGoals%. This was the highest xGoals% of any Chicago line this season, and the only time a line posted above 60% in this stat.

There may be some inconsistent stretches, but as long as Kantserov stays alongside Bedard on the top forward line and on the power play, the rookie should push for a 20+ goal campaign.

Ben Kindel, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 9%

Picking up a forward for "scoring" categories who plays on his team's third line is never often a wise move, but Ben Kindel could be an exception. Despite playing on Pittsburgh's third line, this second-year center is on the top power-play unit and has quietly been a bright spot for the Penguins across the opening weeks.

After missing the first game of the season, Kindel has since scored two goals and added two helpers over six games while averaging 17:44 minutes of ice time. Compared to his rookie-season usage, this is more than a two-minute jump in ice time. He also sporadically saw power-play time in 2025, but has been deployed on the top unit for nearly the entire 2026 season (averaging 3:50 PP TOI/G).

After tallying a solid 35 points over 77 games last season, his underlying marks suggest he's taking the next step forward. Per MoneyPuck.com, Kindel has generated a strong 52.7% On-Ice Expected Goals% with a 52% Corsi%.

As shown in the visual below, Kindel is generating shot attempts at a high rate in high-danger situations.

Even though his third-line role limits his overall ceiling, his top power-play usage should keep him firmly on the radar for those in 12-team leagues. In addition, if any current top-six skater misses time in Pittsburgh, Kindel would likely be the first name called to replace them.

Trevor Connelly, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 15%

The first-year winger has looked quite impressive in his first taste of NHL action and is being rewarded by his coaching staff. Connelly has recently moved up to the top power-play unit and has logged over two minutes of power-play time in all but one of his last five games, after seeing just 1:09 PP/G in his first three games of the season.

Overall, Connelly has tallied five points (three goals) through eight games, with two power-play goals and 17 shots on goal. While his hits and blocks remain very low, he is getting consistent chances to produce on the scoresheet, which should keep his fantasy floor relatively high.

His 61% Corsi% trails only Victor Olofsson for the team lead, and the young winger sits with a sharp 64.5% On-Ice Expected Goals%.

In terms of power-play opportunities, the Golden Knights (as a team) have generated the fourth-highest xGoals on the man-advantage, which will further raise Connelly's ceiling despite him playing on the third forward line.

Those needing a scoring boost at LW should not wait long to pick up the former 19th overall pick.

Jake Neighbours, LW, St. Louis Blues

Rostered - 4%

The next winger is reserved primarily for those in banger leagues. While Jake Neighbours has shown some scoring upside in the past, his main calling card for fantasy comes in his ability to play a physical game.

Through six games, Neighbors has scored three goals but added 16 hits with four blocked shots. In 2025, Neighbours logged 152 blocked shots with 15 goals (36 points) and 86 shots on goal (in 69 games)

The year prior, he was even more productive over a full 82-game slate, scoring 22 goals with 173 hits.

While he skates on the third line in 5-on-5 play, he has moved to the top power-play unit, which could open the door to another 20-goal season if this usage holds. For now, much of his value comes from his ability to tally hits, but he can be a useful option for goals if he remains on the top power-play.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 8%

Let's round out our forward section with an intriguing name from Detroit. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard appeared in just 14 games last season but is set to be a major contributor in 2026. In six games, Brandsegg-Nygard has tallied five points (two goals), logged 19 shots on goal, and recorded an impressive 22 hits.

He has had two multi-point games in his last three and has tallied at least four hits and four shots in two of them as well.

The 21-year-old skates on the second forward line, which has generated an eye-catching 64.1% xGoals%, the highest of any Detroit line by a wide margin (per MoneyPuck.com). While he isn't on the top power-play unit, Brandsegg-Nygard is on the second unit and is averaging a modest 1:03 PP TOI/G, which could only increase given his current even-strength production.

His offensive production has already put him on the waiver wire watchlist, but his ability to contribute as a high-end source of hits further raises his nightly floor.

MBN 🚨 After setting up Finnie for his goal, Brandsegg-Nygard buries the feed from Finnie for his 2nd career goal. These two are the highlight of Detroit's offense so far, so good. #LGRW https://t.co/jkbu3PY0Tb — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 13, 2026

Other Names:

Alex Laferriere LAK (promoted to the top line)

Chandler Stephenson, SEA (seeing second-unit power-play time and a plus asset for face-offs)

Maxim Shabanov, MIN (seeing top power-play time, has a four-game slate in Week 4)

T.J. Hughes, COL (deep-league name to monitor, seeing top power-play time but in the bottom six for 5-on-5)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Dimitry Orlov, D, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 6%



The Luca Cagnoni power-play experiment appears to be on pause as the Sharks have promoted Dimitry Orlov to the top unit and moved the young defender to the second unit. While this situation is still in flux and could change during the winter, Orlov is worth a look in formats for now, especially if you need offensive production from the blue line.

In their recent contest on Tuesday night, Orlov logged a season-high 2:31 PP TOI and did not disappoint on the man advantage, tallying an assist and even added another during 5-on-5 play. These were his first two points of the season.

While he has never been known for being a "plus" in offensive statistics on the blue line, Orlov is coming off a season-best 37-point season with the Sharks, logging a season-high 2:28 PP TOI/G. This situation may remain unresolved for much of the season, but for now, Orlov is worth a pickup in all 12-team formats.

The Sharks have a four-game slate in Week 4, making Orlov an even more favorable option for managers needing a boost to their blue-line.

Jeremy Lauzon, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 18%

The next defender is a target in category leagues or deeper points leagues that reward hits and blocks. Jeremy Lauzon has never been an offensive juggernaut (season high of 17 points), but he is a valuable fantasy asset for counting stats.

Over eight games, Lauzon has allowed no points and posted a +4 rating with 28 hits and 11 blocked shots. Last season, he tallied 251 hits with 97 blocked shots.

The profile isn't flashy, but a defender with 250+ hits and nearly 100 blocked shots shouldn't be on 80% of waiver wires.

Neal Pionk, D, Winnipeg Jets

Rostered - 19%

With Josh Morrissey now deemed week-to-week, Neal Pionk is a priority pick-up. The 31-year-old has slid into the top power-play unit and has been deployed on the top pairing alongside Mario Ferraro. This pair has generated a solid 2.62 xGoals For Per 60 according to MoneyPuck.com.

After being kept off the score sheet in each of his first three games, Pionk has tallied three points (all helpers) over his last three games.

With Morrissey out of the lineup, Pionk's offensive upside is much higher, and he could still provide value in deeper category formats once he returns. Injuries limited him in his past two seasons, but in 2023, Pionk logged 220 hits with 118 blocks in a full 82-game season.

So far, Pionk has already added 11 hits and 10 blocked shots over the first three weeks of play. Pionk has 30+ point upside while contributing solid counting stats. His offensive upside should remain high in the short term, quarterbacking the Winnipeg power play, which boasts a league-high xGoals% per MoneyPuck.com.

Other Names -

Adam Jiricek, STL (discussed last week, remains QB1 on St. Louis power-play)

Josh Mason, COL (like Lauzon, a top pick up for those needing hits + blocks)

Damon Severson, CBJ (deep-league sleeper for offensive upside, plays top pairing with Zach Werenski but no power-play usage)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes

Rostered - 45%

This may be your last chance to pick up Kochetkov. While he is likely already rostered in most 12+ team leagues, he still sits on just over 50% of Yahoo waiver wires in shallower formats.

Even though he hasn't fully taken over the Carolina crease, he's been far more productive than the "starter." The 27-year-old has posted a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.73 GAA and a .911% SV%. He has also allowed no more than two goals in a single contest.

On the other hand, incumbent starter Brandon Bussi sits with a modest 2.95 GAA and an .871% SV%. However, he is coming off his best effort of the season (24-for-26), which helped his standing. Prior to this outing, Bussi held an even worse .851% SV%.

The Hurricanes will likely keep relying on a committee, but Kochetkov could close the gap and emerge on the better side of a 60/40 split.

Daniil Tarasov, G, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 10%

While Kochetkov was a target for shallower leagues, Tarasov is the name for deeper leagues. John Gibson is still Detroit's starter, but Tarasov could keep pushing the team's hand.

Entering Thursday, Gibson carries a 1-3-1 record with a 3.76 GAA and an .863% SV%. Since posting a. 903% SV% over his first three starts, Gibson has allowed at least five goals in each of his last two, which has opened the door for the former Florida Panther.

Tarasov has appeared in just two games as of writing and has been quite dominant. He has made one "start" and posted a perfect 30-save shutout against the Montreal Canadiens (took a shootout loss). He also appeared in relief, where he stopped eight of nine shots.

In this shutout, Tarasov generated 3.6 Goals Saved Above Expected. By comparison, Gibson has posted -2.9 Goals Saved Above Expected through the opening weeks.

Last season, Gibson enjoyed some strong stretches, but ultimately finished the season with a modest .901% SV%.

Tarasov has a path to more starts, especially if Gibson continues this trajectory. For now, he's best left as a high-upside, speculative No. 3 goalie in deeper leagues.

Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 23%

Carter Hart has gotten most of the starts for the Golden Knights, but Hill has been productive in his opportunities. Through three games, Hill has posted a perfect 3-0 record with a .901% SV% and a 2.27 GAA. In comparison, Hart holds a 3-2 record with a .906% SV% and a 2.41 GAA.

Hill had adjusted seasons in 2025 but was quite productive from 2022 through 2024, posting an overall .909% SV% and a 2.55 GAA, suggesting he is rounding into form.

Hart was not the most consistent netminder at times during the 2025 campaign but was the primary option throughout the postseason and should continue to hold the starter's crease. However, Hill should provide solid value in deeper formats as a No. 3 option given his team context and has contingent upside if Hart misses time or cedes some of the workload.

Other Names -

Devon Levi, EDM (target for shallower league managers - appears to be in full control of Edmonton crease)

Arturs Silovs, PIT (remains the leader in Pittsburgh crease)