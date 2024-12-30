X
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth

1 week ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jalen McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Parameters
2. Quarterbacks - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18
3. Running Backs - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18
4. Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18
5. Tight Ends - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18
6. Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 18
7. Kickers - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 18
8. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to our Week 18 fantasy football waiver wire pickups article for the 2024 season. Most leagues are already complete. Week 17 is widely viewed as Championship Week for the majority of leagues. However, if you're in a league that plays all 18 weeks, this final waiver wire article is for you.

You should be focused on setting the most potent starting lineup you can. After that, you should try to keep any player away from your opponent who could improve their starting lineup. The trick is to ensure you don't drop anyone who could also strengthen their starting lineup. It's a fine line, but it's one everyone should be trying to walk this week.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Parameters

A few rules before we get started. Every league is different. Different roster formats. Different roster sizes. That makes this one of the more challenging articles because every league’s waiver wire can look dramatically different.

Even what host site you use matters. ESPN has rankings that are different from those of Yahoo!, which have rankings that are different from those of CBS or NFL, and all of that impacts which players are drafted or not drafted. This year, we’ll be using ESPN’s roster percentages.

The vast majority of players use ESPN. It’s a simple numbers game. We’ll only identify quarterbacks and tight ends with a roster percentage of less than 55%. For running backs and receivers, that number will drop to 45%. We won’t be diving into defenses and kickers too much, but I’ll identify a few streamers to target at those positions each week with a roster percentage below 60%.

Each position will be arranged based on who you should prioritize first at that position. In an attempt to cater to leagues of all sizes, you will see many players listed at each position, but remember, they're arranged in the order in which you add them. Hopefully, this makes the article relevant to even those playing in deep 12-team leagues or 14-team leagues.

 

Quarterbacks - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - 12.9% Rostered

Young scored 27.1 points in Week 16 against Arizona. He followed that up with a solid 16.9-point outing this past weekend against Tampa Bay. He didn't play against Atlanta earlier in the year, but the Falcons have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks from Weeks 1-16. It's a good matchup and Young is playing some of the best ball of his career.

Carolina will be on the road in Week 18, but getting to play in a dome shouldn't be viewed as a negative thing. As we roll into January, outside games carry plenty of risks. This game should have a healthy implied point total. Carolina's defense has allowed the most points this season. Atlanta should have no problem scoring, which should keep Young and the Carolina offense having to score plenty. That's a good spot for Young and fantasy managers.

Other Players to Consider:

 

Running Backs - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals - 19.1% Rostered

Benson has been inactive for two weeks due to an ankle injury. However, he logged three limited practices last week, indicating that a return could be on the horizon in Week 18. James Conner played in Week 17, dealing with a knee injury, and was very limited. With the Cardinals eliminated from postseason contention and Conner less than 100%, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Conner miss this upcoming week.

If that's the case and Benson can get back on the field, we could finally get a look at the team's future back. While they did extend Conner this season, Benson is still likely viewed as the team's future running back. If Conner is inactive, Benson would be in line for a heavy workload.

Khalil Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals - 4.4% Rostered

Cincinnati's playoff hopes are still alive, so we shouldn't expect the Bengals to bench any of their stars in a pivotal Week 18 contest against Pittsburgh. Chase Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in their overtime win over the Broncos, which puts his Week 18 availability into doubt. It has been reported that he has a chance to play, and given the importance of the game, fantasy managers should expect Brown to play through the injury if possible.

However, if he's ultimately ruled inactive, Herbert would become Cincinnati's No. 1 running back. He's the only back to have touched the ball other than Brown in recent weeks, a sign he's solidified as the team's primary backup. Herbert was acquired via trade before the trade deadline, and he's been minimally involved. Given how potent Joe Burrow and the passing attack have been, it's likely that if Brown can't go, the Bengals would become even more pass-heavy.

Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Herbert to be as involved in the passing game as Brown has been. They play the Steelers, which is a tough matchup. However, with how well Cincinnati's offense is playing, Herbert can fall into the end zone if Brown cannot suit up.

Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings - 13.2% Rostered

Earlier in the season, Ty Chandler was the handcuff to Aaron Jones, but after acquiring Akers via trade, he has since become Minnesota's No. 2 running back. Aaron Jones exited their Week 17 victory against the Packers with a quad contusion. He was limited, and Akers became the Vikings' primary ball carrier. If Jones cannot suit up in Week 18, Akers would be worth a look.

Given how vital their Week 18 game is against Detroit, fantasy managers should expect Jones to do everything he can to get back onto the field. A quad contusion could be more of a pain tolerance issue than anything else, and if that's the case, he's likely to try to play through the injury. Jones' practice involvement will be crucial for fantasy managers to track this week.

 

Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 39.4% Rostered

McMillan has been on fire lately. He's scored over 14 half-PPR points in four straight games. He's scored a touchdown in four consecutive weeks, including two weeks where he found the end zone twice. He has now scored six touchdowns in four weeks, but it hasn't been all touchdowns for McMillan.

He has 28 targets over the past four weeks and at least five catches in his last three games. He also has 50 or more receiving in all four games, so while the touchdowns have elevated his fantasy scoring, McMillan has been playing much better lately and is now on the WR3 radar.

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos - 4.0% Rostered

Mims is coming off his best game as a professional. He had eight targets, eight receptions, 103 yards, and two touchdowns en route to 26.2 half-PPR points. He has also gone over 40 yards in five out of his last six games. He also scored 8.0 half-PPR points or more in four of those six games.

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys - 15.6% Rostered 

With CeeDee Lamb ruled out for the season, Cooks is Cooper Rush's No. 1 target. This past weekend, Cooks had eight targets to lead the Dallas pass-catchers. He tallied four receptions and 52 yards en route to 7.2 half-PPR points. In Week 18, Dallas will go up against the Commanders at home. This could turn into a high-scoring affair.

 

Tight Ends - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 18

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 55.5% Rostered

Since the team's Week 9 bye, Freiermuth has scored 7.5 half-PPR points or more in six out of eight games. He's scored over 9.0 half-PPR points in four of those. Along with the strong recent performances, Freiermuth has a great matchup in Week 18 against a Cincinnati defense that is yielding the most fantasy points to tight ends.

Others to Consider:

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 18

  • Green Bay Packers - 58.1% Rostered (vs. Chicago Bears)
  • Los Angeles Chargers - 56.6% Rostered (at Las Vegas Raiders)
  • Buffalo Bills - 54.4% Rostered (at New England Patriots)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 51.4% Rostered (vs. New Orleans Saints)
  • Houston Texans - 48.0% Rostered (at Tennessee Titans)

 

Kickers - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 18

 

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis
All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations



