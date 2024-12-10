Kickers have been a wild ride this fantasy season with injuries, blocked field goals, and shifting performances. A total of 18 field goals have been blocked this year, adding to the unpredictability at the position.
Teams like the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens lead in extra points made, showing their offenses' ability to create opportunities. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders top the league on the field-goal front, making their kickers useful fantasy assets.
Injuries to players like Harrison Butker and Evan McPherson have left managers searching for alternatives. Now, managers want to know what their next move should be. This article breaks down who to start, who to avoid, and how to find the best kicker for Week 15. Let's get into my rankings.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Week 15 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Mid-Week Updates:
- 12/10: Nick Folk (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury, may miss Week 15
- 12/10: Titans signed Brayden Narveson to their practice squad, could start in Week 15
|Kicker Tier
|Kicker Rank
|Kicker Name
|Opp.
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Chris Boswell
|@PHI
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|@CAR
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|MIA
|K
|1
|4
|Younghoe Koo
|@LV
|K
|1
|5
|Wil Lutz
|IND
|K
|2
|6
|Chase McLaughlin
|@LAC
|K
|2
|7
|Jake Bates
|BUF
|K
|2
|8
|Will Reichard
|CHI
|K
|2
|9
|Cameron Dicker
|TB
|K
|2
|10
|Jason Sanders
|@HOU
|K
|3
|11
|Tyler Bass
|@DET
|K
|3
|12
|Nick Folk /
Brayden Narveson
|CIN
|K
|3
|13
|Daniel Carlson
|ATL
|K
|3
|14
|Jason Myers
|GB
|K
|3
|15
|Jake Moody
|LAR
|K
|3
|16
|Matthew Wright
|@CLE
|K
|4
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PIT
|K
|4
|18
|Justin Tucker
|@NYG
|K
|4
|19
|Anders Carlson
|@JAX
|K
|4
|20
|Cade York
|@TEN
|K
|4
|21
|Chad Ryland
|NE
|K
|5
|22
|Brandon McManus
|@SEA
|K
|5
|23
|Cairo Santos
|@MIN
|K
|5
|24
|Zane Gonzalez
|@NO
|K
|5
|25
|Eddy Pineiro
|DAL
|K
|5
|26
|Matt Gay
|@DEN
|K
|6
|27
|Dustin Hopkins
|KC
|K
|6
|28
|Blake Grupe
|WAS
|K
|6
|29
|Joey Slye
|@ARI
|K
|6
|30
|Cam Little
|NYJ
|K
|6
|31
|Graham Gano
|BAL
|K
|6
|32
|Joshua Karty
|@SF
|K
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 15
Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers.
Wil Lutz (DEN) vs. Indianapolis Colts
11.3% Rostered on Sleeper
Wil Lutz is a strong option for fantasy managers needing a reliable kicker in Week 15. He is widely available in leagues due to the Denver Broncos' recent bye week, but fantasy managers should take notice of his performance this season. The 30-year-old ranks as the K6 in scoring and has consistently contributed to fantasy teams all year.
In Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, Lutz made all seven of his kicks (two field goals and five extra points) in a 41-32 victory. The five extra points marked a season-high, showcasing his role in a productive Broncos offense.
The Georgia State product has converted 89.7 percent of his field-goal attempts this season and has posted double-digit fantasy points in six games. His standout performance came in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he scored 22 fantasy points, outperforming many skill-position players.
Will Lutz le regresa la ventaja a los Broncos con menos de tres minutos en el reloj 🚨
📺 @ESPNmx#MundoNFL #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/z3QlmKLjMj
— Mundo NFL (@MundoNFL) December 3, 2024
The Broncos will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, a favorable matchup for Lutz. Over the past four weeks, the Colts have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to kickers. On the season, they have given up the 12th-most fantasy points per game to the position. This matchup gives the ninth-year player an excellent opportunity to deliver another strong fantasy performance.
The kicker has consistently proved his value in high-scoring games throughout the year. Managers who need a kicking option should prioritize adding Lutz to their rosters for Week 15. His production, combined with a promising matchup, makes him one of the top starts of the week.
Will Reichard (MIN) vs. Chicago Bears
6.7% Rostered on Sleeper
A top start for Week 15 is Will Reichard of the Minnesota Vikings. He returned from injured reserve in Week 14. While facing the Atlanta Falcons, the 23-year-old made all six extra-point attempts in the Vikings' dominant 42-21 victory. He missed his lone field-goal try. This was only his third missed field goal of the season, and he remains perfect on all 29 extra-point attempts this year.
With John Parker Romo waived last week, Reichard has reclaimed his role as the Vikings kicker. The rookie had been sidelined with a quadriceps injury but looked healthy in his return.
Vikings activated K Will Reichard off injured reserve to kick Sunday vs. the Falcons and waived kicker John Parker Romo.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2024
This week, the Vikings take on the Chicago Bears, a team that has permitted the 11th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. In two of their last three games, the Bears have given up double-digit fantasy points to the position.
Reichard is in a great position to post substantial numbers in Week 15, making him a valuable pickup if he was dropped while on injured reserve. With a good contest and a proven track record of accuracy, the Alabama alum should be rostered and started this week. Managers looking for constant production can trust him in a crucial fantasy playoff matchup.
Nick Folk (TEN) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
6.2% Rostered on Sleeper
Update: Nick Folk (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury, and may miss Week 15. Titans signed Brayden Narveson to their practice squad, and could start in Week 15 instead. Monitor the injury reports throughout the week.
Nick Folk has been a consistent contributor for the Tennessee Titans this season. In Week 14's 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 40-year-old accounted for all of the team's points, connecting on field goals from 46 and 39 yards. This performance brought his season total to 21 successful field goals out of 22 attempts, underscoring his accuracy and reliability.
Despite the Titans' offensive struggles, Folk has maintained a steady fantasy output, averaging eight points per game and ranking as the K10 in total fantasy points. While modest, his Week 14 contribution of seven fantasy points reflects his unwavering role in the team's scoring efforts.
All of us after Nick Folk tied his career-long FG
📺: Watch #TENvsHOU on @NFLonCBS stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/k2iSMujmDl
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 24, 2024
Looking ahead to Week 15, the Titans are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the past four weeks, the Bengals have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, presenting a favorable matchup for the Arizona alum. Given the Titans' recent difficulties in reaching the end zone, Folk's opportunities for field-goal attempts may increase, enhancing his potential for fantasy production.
The veteran kicker's track record this season suggests a safe floor for fantasy managers. Even if the Titans offense continues to struggle, his role as the primary scorer could lead to valuable points. As the team aims to rebound, Folk's consistency makes him a good option for Week 15.
Kickers to Avoid for Week 15
Blake Grupe (NO) vs. Washington Commanders
15.1% Rostered on Sleeper
Blake Grupe is a sit for Week 15 after a rough outing in Week 14. The New Orleans Saints kicker missed both field-goal attempts: a 53-yarder that went wide and a 60-yarder that was blocked. He managed just two extra points in a 14-11 triumph over the New York Giants, leaving fantasy managers with zero points at a critical time.
The 26-year-old has missed three field goals over the last two weeks, and his inconsistency makes him a risky play. This week, he faces the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers over the season. With his recent struggles and a tough matchup, pivoting to more reliable options like Wil Lutz or Will Reichard is safer.
The Saints' offensive struggles further limit Grupe's opportunities, as their inability to sustain drives often reduces his chances to score. In a season where every point counts, managers need to prioritize kickers with proven consistency and better matchups.
Until Grupe regains his accuracy, he should remain on the bench. Fantasy managers in playoff contention cannot afford another disappointing performance. Look elsewhere for more trustworthy production.
Brandon McManus (GB) at Seattle Seahawks
18.1% Rostered on Sleeper
The Green Bay Packers face a tough challenge for kickers in Week 15 as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off a 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay's offense was productive enough to give Brandon McManus multiple opportunities in Week 14. He hit his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra points in that contest. This week, however, the matchup against Seattle significantly lowers his fantasy ceiling.
The Seahawks have been one of the most challenging defenses for opposing kickers, conceding the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position over the last month. Double-digit fantasy performances by kickers have been a rarity versus Seattle, happening just three times this season.
Recent weeks have shown how they stifle production: Chad Ryland scored three and five points in Weeks 12 and 14, Anders Carlson was limited to a single point in Week 13, and Jake Moody managed just five points in Week 11.
While the Temple product has been a steady contributor for the Packers, this matchup is a shaky one. With Seattle's defense continuing to limit scoring opportunities for kickers, it would be wise for fantasy managers to divert to a more promising option this week. Better choices are available on the waiver wire, making McManus a sit for Week 15.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.