X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Week 15 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jake Bates - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Waiver Wire Pickups, Streamers
In This Article hide
1. Week 15 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
2. Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 15
3. Kickers to Avoid for Week 15
4. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kickers have been a wild ride this fantasy season with injuries, blocked field goals, and shifting performances. A total of 18 field goals have been blocked this year, adding to the unpredictability at the position.

Teams like the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens lead in extra points made, showing their offenses' ability to create opportunities. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders top the league on the field-goal front, making their kickers useful fantasy assets.

Injuries to players like Harrison Butker and Evan McPherson have left managers searching for alternatives. Now, managers want to know what their next move should be. This article breaks down who to start, who to avoid, and how to find the best kicker for Week 15. Let's get into my rankings.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 15 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Mid-Week Updates:

Kicker Tier Kicker Rank Kicker Name Opp. Pos.
1 1 Chris Boswell @PHI K
1 2 Brandon Aubrey @CAR K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn MIA K
1 4 Younghoe Koo @LV K
1 5 Wil Lutz IND K
2 6 Chase McLaughlin @LAC K
2 7 Jake Bates BUF K
2 8 Will Reichard CHI K
2 9 Cameron Dicker TB K
2 10 Jason Sanders @HOU K
3 11 Tyler Bass @DET K
3 12 Nick Folk /
Brayden Narveson		 CIN K
3 13 Daniel Carlson ATL K
3 14 Jason Myers GB K
3 15 Jake Moody LAR K
3 16 Matthew Wright @CLE K
4 17 Jake Elliott PIT K
4 18 Justin Tucker @NYG K
4 19 Anders Carlson @JAX K
4 20 Cade York @TEN K
4 21 Chad Ryland NE K
5 22 Brandon McManus @SEA K
5 23 Cairo Santos @MIN K
5 24 Zane Gonzalez @NO K
5 25 Eddy Pineiro DAL K
5 26 Matt Gay @DEN K
6 27 Dustin Hopkins KC K
6 28 Blake Grupe WAS K
6 29 Joey Slye @ARI K
6 30 Cam Little NYJ K
6 31 Graham Gano BAL K
6 32 Joshua Karty @SF K

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 15

Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers.

Wil Lutz (DEN) vs. Indianapolis Colts
11.3% Rostered on Sleeper

Wil Lutz is a strong option for fantasy managers needing a reliable kicker in Week 15. He is widely available in leagues due to the Denver Broncos' recent bye week, but fantasy managers should take notice of his performance this season. The 30-year-old ranks as the K6 in scoring and has consistently contributed to fantasy teams all year.

In Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, Lutz made all seven of his kicks (two field goals and five extra points) in a 41-32 victory. The five extra points marked a season-high, showcasing his role in a productive Broncos offense.

The Georgia State product has converted 89.7 percent of his field-goal attempts this season and has posted double-digit fantasy points in six games. His standout performance came in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he scored 22 fantasy points, outperforming many skill-position players.

The Broncos will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, a favorable matchup for Lutz. Over the past four weeks, the Colts have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to kickers. On the season, they have given up the 12th-most fantasy points per game to the position. This matchup gives the ninth-year player an excellent opportunity to deliver another strong fantasy performance.

The kicker has consistently proved his value in high-scoring games throughout the year. Managers who need a kicking option should prioritize adding Lutz to their rosters for Week 15. His production, combined with a promising matchup, makes him one of the top starts of the week.

Will Reichard (MIN) vs. Chicago Bears
6.7% Rostered on Sleeper

A top start for Week 15 is Will Reichard of the Minnesota Vikings. He returned from injured reserve in Week 14. While facing the Atlanta Falcons, the 23-year-old made all six extra-point attempts in the Vikings' dominant 42-21 victory. He missed his lone field-goal try. This was only his third missed field goal of the season, and he remains perfect on all 29 extra-point attempts this year.

With John Parker Romo waived last week, Reichard has reclaimed his role as the Vikings kicker. The rookie had been sidelined with a quadriceps injury but looked healthy in his return.

This week, the Vikings take on the Chicago Bears, a team that has permitted the 11th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. In two of their last three games, the Bears have given up double-digit fantasy points to the position.

Reichard is in a great position to post substantial numbers in Week 15, making him a valuable pickup if he was dropped while on injured reserve. With a good contest and a proven track record of accuracy, the Alabama alum should be rostered and started this week. Managers looking for constant production can trust him in a crucial fantasy playoff matchup.

Nick Folk (TEN) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
6.2% Rostered on Sleeper

Update: Nick Folk (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury, and may miss Week 15. Titans signed Brayden Narveson to their practice squad, and could start in Week 15 instead. Monitor the injury reports throughout the week.

Nick Folk has been a consistent contributor for the Tennessee Titans this season. In Week 14's 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 40-year-old accounted for all of the team's points, connecting on field goals from 46 and 39 yards. This performance brought his season total to 21 successful field goals out of 22 attempts, underscoring his accuracy and reliability.

Despite the Titans' offensive struggles, Folk has maintained a steady fantasy output, averaging eight points per game and ranking as the K10 in total fantasy points. While modest, his Week 14 contribution of seven fantasy points reflects his unwavering role in the team's scoring efforts.

Looking ahead to Week 15, the Titans are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the past four weeks, the Bengals have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, presenting a favorable matchup for the Arizona alum. Given the Titans' recent difficulties in reaching the end zone, Folk's opportunities for field-goal attempts may increase, enhancing his potential for fantasy production.

The veteran kicker's track record this season suggests a safe floor for fantasy managers. Even if the Titans offense continues to struggle, his role as the primary scorer could lead to valuable points. As the team aims to rebound, Folk's consistency makes him a good option for Week 15.

 

Kickers to Avoid for Week 15

Blake Grupe (NO) vs. Washington Commanders
15.1% Rostered on Sleeper

Blake Grupe is a sit for Week 15 after a rough outing in Week 14. The New Orleans Saints kicker missed both field-goal attempts: a 53-yarder that went wide and a 60-yarder that was blocked. He managed just two extra points in a 14-11 triumph over the New York Giants, leaving fantasy managers with zero points at a critical time.

The 26-year-old has missed three field goals over the last two weeks, and his inconsistency makes him a risky play. This week, he faces the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers over the season. With his recent struggles and a tough matchup, pivoting to more reliable options like Wil Lutz or Will Reichard is safer.

The Saints' offensive struggles further limit Grupe's opportunities, as their inability to sustain drives often reduces his chances to score. In a season where every point counts, managers need to prioritize kickers with proven consistency and better matchups.

Until Grupe regains his accuracy, he should remain on the bench. Fantasy managers in playoff contention cannot afford another disappointing performance. Look elsewhere for more trustworthy production.

Brandon McManus (GB) at Seattle Seahawks
18.1% Rostered on Sleeper

The Green Bay Packers face a tough challenge for kickers in Week 15 as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off a 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay's offense was productive enough to give Brandon McManus multiple opportunities in Week 14. He hit his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra points in that contest. This week, however, the matchup against Seattle significantly lowers his fantasy ceiling.

The Seahawks have been one of the most challenging defenses for opposing kickers, conceding the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position over the last month. Double-digit fantasy performances by kickers have been a rarity versus Seattle, happening just three times this season.

Recent weeks have shown how they stifle production: Chad Ryland scored three and five points in Weeks 12 and 14, Anders Carlson was limited to a single point in Week 13, and Jake Moody managed just five points in Week 11.

While the Temple product has been a steady contributor for the Packers, this matchup is a shaky one. With Seattle's defense continuing to limit scoring opportunities for kickers, it would be wise for fantasy managers to divert to a more promising option this week. Better choices are available on the waiver wire, making McManus a sit for Week 15.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyren Williams26 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley2 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington2 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid2 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen3 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov3 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl3 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust3 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell15 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant16 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves16 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams16 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado17 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers17 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo17 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler18 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum18 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras19 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi19 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller19 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram20 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert20 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Alvin Kamara21 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Tony Pollard22 hours ago

Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice
Francisco Lindor22 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers22 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
D'Andre Swift23 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Not Practicing On Thursday
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez3 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]