Brayden Narveson Signs To Titans Practice Squad, Could Start In Week 15
3 days agoFree-agent kicker Brayden Narveson is signing with the Tennessee Titans practice squad, and starting kicker Nick Folk (undisclosed) is reportedly dealing with an injury. Narveson signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free-agent rookie this offseason but was released and signed with the Packers before the start of the season. The NC State product connected on 12 of his 17 field goal attempts and all 16 of his extra-point tries in six games for the Packers this season. If Folk cannot play against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, it can be assumed that Narveson will handle the kicking duties. He's not worth rolling the dice on in fantasy lineups.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo