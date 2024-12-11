X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Week 15 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2024) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

2 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
In This Article hide
1. IDP Scoring System for Rankings
2. Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
3. DL Riser of the Week
4. DL Disappointment of the Week
5. Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
6. LB Riser of the Week
7. LB Disappointment of the Week
8. Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
9. DB Riser of the Week
10. DB Disappointment of the Week
11. More Fantasy Football Analysis

As the fantasy playoffs start in full, now is a time to educate those too young to remember a scoring system called “rotisserie." It's a system still used in fantasy baseball and basketball, but some may not know it was once applied to fantasy football. Today, it appears to be a relic largely used in leagues that score things by hand. It used to be prevalent in this game, though.

Rotisserie leagues did away with head-to-head matchups. Instead, they scored teams based on statistical categories. For example, in a 12-team league, the team with the most passing yards would get 12 points for that category, while last place would get one. Each team would accrue points based on their rank in each category and the team with the most total points got a title.

The rotisserie scoring system is less exciting. It lacks the week-to-week thrill and the "anything can happen" feeling. However, it is also more likely to reward the best teams. Rotisserie helps avoid teams finishing first or second in scoring but missing the playoffs or losing a first-round bye because they also had the toughest schedule, a problem yours truly had in five leagues this year.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6-points per Defensive Touchdown

4-points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3-points per Sack

2- points per PD, FR, Safety

1-point Solo Tackle

0.5-points Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Bears
2 T.J. Watt Steelers Eagles
3 Nick Bosa (Q) 49ers Rams
4 Micah Parsons Cowboys Panthers
5 Maxx Crosby Raiders Falcons
6 Myles Garrett Browns Chiefs
7 Jonathan Greenard Vikings Bears
8 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Dolphins
9 Brian Burns Giants Ravens
10 Trey Hendrickson Bengals Titans
11 Harold Landry III Titans Bengals
12 Jared Verse Rams 49ers
13 Danielle Hunter Texans Dolphins
14 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Jets
15 Nik Bonitto Broncos Colts
16 Jonathon Cooper Broncos Colts
17 DeForest Buckner Colts Broncos
18 Travon Walker Jaguars Jets
19 Greg Rousseau Bills Lions
20 Alex Highsmith (Q) Steelers Eagles
21 Montez Sweat Bears Vikings
22 Will McDonald IV Jets Jaguars
23 Keion White Patriots Cardinals
24 Cameron Heyward Steelers Eagles
25 Khalil Mack Chargers Buccaneers
26 Josh Sweat Eagles Steelers
27 Jeffery Simmons Titans Bengals
28 Nolan Smith Eagles Steelers
29 Jalen Carter Eagles Steelers
30 Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants Ravens
31 Chris Jones Chiefs Browns
32 Vita Vea Buccaneers Chargers
33 Calijah Kancey Buccaneers Chargers
34 Leonard Williams Seahawks Packers
35 A’Shawn Robinson Panthers Cowboys
36 Byron Young Rams 49ers
37 Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders Saints
38 Sam Hubbard Bengals Titans
39 Leonard Floyd 49ers Rams
40 Kobie Turner Rams 49ers
41 Zach Allen Broncos Colts
42 Za’Darius Smith Lions Bills
43 Zach Seiler Dolphins Texans
44 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Buccaneers
45 Ed Oliver Bills Lions
46 Boye Mafe Seahawks Packers
47 Joey Bosa Chargers Buccaneers
48 Derick Hall Seahawks Packers
49 Carl Granderson Saints Commanders
50 Rashan Gary Packers Seahawks

 

DL Riser of the Week

Dante Fowler Jr., Washington Commanders

Fowler earned this designation approximately 10 weeks ago, and he rewarded the accolade with seven sacks in a five-game span. Unfortunately, his production has since dipped. The former top-5 pick has just five total fantasy points over the past three weeks and his snaps have declined. That is likely why his roster rate is down to just 2%.

While plenty of contenders can do better than Fowler, those looking for a streamer could do worse this week. The Commanders face the Saints in the opening round of the fantasy playoffs. New Orleans has the NFL’s lowest-graded pass-blockers, a quarterback room that is banged up, and a defense that will have it playing from behind.

 

DL Disappointment of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers Pass-Rushers

You can afford to be picky with defenders in a week with zero byes and non-playoff teams largely inactive on waivers. Therefore, we are comfortable fading an entire position group for Los Angeles.

As we warned could happen, the rise of Tuli Tuipulotu has somewhat cannibalized the snaps and opportunities for Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Over the past four weeks, Mack and Bosa have combined for 22 fantasy points. That's just 3.3 fantasy points per game per player. That's not ideal, nor is Tuipulotu's 40-50% snap rate in that frame.

Worse for the Chargers' pass rush is the matchup with the Buccaneers. Despite being one of the most pass-oriented offenses in the NFL, Tampa Bay has the third-highest-graded pass-blockers in the league. Behind that are its tackles. Tristan Wirfs’ pressure and sack rates both lead the NFL, while Luke Goedeke has allowed just one sack all year.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Zack Baun Eagles Steelers
2 Zaire Franklin Colts Broncos
3 Fred Warner 49ers Rams
4 Roquan Smith Ravens Giants
5 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Jets
6 Daiyan Henley Chargers Buccaneers
7 Jamien Sherwood Jets Jaguars
8 Terrel Bernard Bills Lions
9 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Packers
10 E.J. Speed Colts Broncos
11 Germaine Pratt Bengals Titans
12 Nakobe Dean Eagles Steelers
13 Bobby Wagner Commanders Saints
14 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins Texans
15 Christian Rozeboom Rams 49ers
16 Blake Cashman Vikings Bears
17 Quay Walker Packers Seahawks
18 Eric Kendricks Cowboys Panthers
19 Josey Jewell Panthers Cowboys
20 Bobby Okereke (Q) Giants Ravens
21 Robert Spillane Raiders Falcons
22 Lavonte David Buccaneers Chargers
23 Nick Bolton Chiefs Browns
24 T.J. Edwards Bears Vikings
25 Demario Davis Saints Commanders
26 Quincy Williams Jets Jaguars
27 Kenneth Murray Jr. (Q) Titans Bengals
28 Matt Milano Bills Lions
29 Jack Campbell Lions Bills
30 Kaden Elliss Falcons Raiders
31 Patrick Queen Steelers Eagles
32 Edgerrin Cooper (Q) Packers Seahawks
33 Frankie Luvu Commanders Saints
34 Micah McFadden Giants Ravens
35 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Bears
36 Henry To’oTo’o Texans Dolphins
37 Isaiah McDuffie Packers Seahawks
38 Jahlani Tavai Patriots Cardinals
39 Cody Barton Broncos Colts
40 Tremaine Edmunds Bears Vikings
41 Tyrel Dodson Dolphins Texans
42 Devin Lloyd Jaguars Jets
43 Kyzir White Cardinals Patriots
44 Omar Speights Rams 49ers
45 T.J. Watt Steelers Eagles
46 Dre Greenlaw (Q) 49ers Rams
47 Jordan Hicks Browns Chiefs
48 Trenton Simpson Ravens Giants
49 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Patriots
50 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Jets

 

LB Riser of the Week

Micah McFadden, New York Giants

We currently rank the Giants linebackers as if Bobby Okereke were playing. However, Okereke missed last weekend with a back injury and is designated as questionable for Week 15. With New York fighting for the top draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft yet still playing a gimpy Malik Nabers, it's unclear if it’ll rest a vet like Okereke or not.

The only question for McFadden in fantasy has been his playing time. He's been intermittently productive with limited snaps, and it was clear from his film at Indiana he could be a starting linebacker in the NFL.

With Okereke out last weekend, McFadden saw 100% of New York’s snaps for the first time all season. It led to a double-digit tackle showing. If Okereke again misses time, McFadden will be firmly in the LB2 discussion. If Okereke plays, McFadden is a low-end LB3.

 

LB Disappointment of the Week

Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs

Considering Bolton a "disappointment" in a week with zero players on bye is no insult. It simply means we are considering the slew of options that IDP managers have with zero players on bye and most waiver competition already eliminated from the playoffs. As a result, and at the risk of being repetitive, you must remember that you can be picky.

Bolton was the 10th-most-started LB in fantasy last weekend. He played in more leagues than Nakobe Dean, Jamien Sherwood, and Terrel Bernard. At no point in the season has Bolton proved more valuable or worth starting over those players when all are healthy.

Worse for the Chiefs lead linebacker is his matchup this week. The Browns average the 24th-most rush attempts per game. Under Jameis Winston, they are attempting just 22 attempts per game. Winston also ranks second in average depth of throw amongst all QBs with at least 200 pass attempts.

The Browns are not an ideal matchup for a linebacker like Bolton. So, you can afford to fade him in leagues that start two or fewer linebackers.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Brian Branch (Q) Lions Bills
2 Nick Cross Colts Broncos
3 Budda Baker Cardinals Patriots
4 Kyle Hamilton Ravens Giants
5 Julian Love Seahawks Packers
6 Tyler Nubin (Q) Giants Ravens
7 Derwin James Jr. Chargers Buccaneers
8 Jessie Bates III Falcons Raiders
9 Alontae Taylor Saints Commanders
10 Xavier McKinney Packers Seahawks
11 DeShon Elliott Steelers Eagles
12 Jeremy Chinn Commanders Saints
13 Kevin Byard Bears Vikings
14 Kerby Joseph Lions Bills
15 Deommodore Lenoir 49ers Rams
16 Tre’von Moehrig Raiders Falcons
17 Quentin Lake Rams 49ers
18 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers Rams
19 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Chargers
20 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Packers
21 Brandon Jones Broncos Colts
22 Camryn Bynum Vikings Bears
23 Kyle Dugger Patriots Cardinals
24 Josh Metellus Vikings Bears
25 Kenny Moore II Colts Broncos
26 Ugo Amadi Saints Commanders
27 Tyrique Stevenson Bears Vikings
28 Marlon Humphrey Ravens Giants
29 Taron Johnson Bills Lions
30 Chidobe Awuzie Titans Bengals
31 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings Bears
32 Harrison Smith Vikings Bears
33 Xavier Woods Panthers Cowboys
34 Damar Hamlin Bills Lions
35 Malik Mustapha 49ers Rams
36 Zyon McCollum (Q) Buccaneers Chargers
37 Grant Delpit Browns Chiefs
38 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers Eagles
39 Riley Moss (Q) Broncos Colts
40 Jalen Thompson Cardinals Patriots
41 Amani Hooker Titans Bengals
42 Reed Blankenship (Q) Eagles Steelers
43 Roger McCreary (Q) Titans Bengals
44 Jabrill Peppers Patriots Cardinals
45 Julian Blackmon Colts Broncos
46 DaRon Bland Cowboys Panthers
47 Jaylon Jones Colts Cowboys
48 Carlton Davis III (Q) Lions Bills
49 Kamren Kinchens Rams 49ers
50 Daryl Worley Titans Bengals

 

DB Riser of the Week

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

A month ago, there were real questions about whether Hufanga would ever play another snap in San Francisco. When he went on IR with a second major injury and the losses mounted in SF, it seemed the team would spend the rest of this season seeing what it had in young safeties Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown (more on him below).

Well, in a minor surprise, the 49ers activated Hufanga against the Bears. He ended up starting and playing 74% of the snaps in his first game back. This was a misleadingly low rate, too, given the team was easing him back from two serious injuries and it played with a major lead all game.

Expect Hufanga to see closer to 90% or more of the snaps in competitive games, which this week’s matchup with Los Angeles should be.

As many of you know, Hufanga has been a staple in this space for years. He started as a sleeper coming out of USC and has been a top-20 DB for us since the start of his sophomore campaign. In the wake of his injuries, Hufanga is the 105th-most-rostered DB in fantasy, making him a readily available difference-maker in a lot of IDP leagues.

 

DB Disappointment of the Week

Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers

Given the hype on him during 49ers camp and his strong Super Bowl performance, Brown was a preseason sleeper for us. While the ensuing fantasy production has been solid, the film has been less so. The Penn State alum has been a liability as a tackler and, at times, in coverage.

These problems ultimately made Brown the odd man out upon Hufanga’s return last weekend. Brown's coverage skills in college suggested he would play with Hufanga or Mustapha, while those two big-hitting options would conflict with each other. Instead, Mustapha and Hufanga are playing together while Brown sees 28% of the snaps.

No doubt the 49ers will spin this and say Brown still has plenty of upside and faith within the organization. That may even be true. However, the film and metrics suggest he is the weak link in that safety room. The 49ers' usage of their three safeties this past weekend suggests they know that.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyren Williams26 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley2 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington2 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid2 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen3 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov3 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl3 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust3 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell15 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant16 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves16 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams16 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado17 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers17 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo17 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler18 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum18 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras19 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi19 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller19 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram20 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert20 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Alvin Kamara21 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Tony Pollard22 hours ago

Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice
Francisco Lindor22 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers22 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
D'Andre Swift23 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Not Practicing On Thursday
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez3 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]