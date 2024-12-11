As the fantasy playoffs start in full, now is a time to educate those too young to remember a scoring system called “rotisserie." It's a system still used in fantasy baseball and basketball, but some may not know it was once applied to fantasy football. Today, it appears to be a relic largely used in leagues that score things by hand. It used to be prevalent in this game, though.
Rotisserie leagues did away with head-to-head matchups. Instead, they scored teams based on statistical categories. For example, in a 12-team league, the team with the most passing yards would get 12 points for that category, while last place would get one. Each team would accrue points based on their rank in each category and the team with the most total points got a title.
The rotisserie scoring system is less exciting. It lacks the week-to-week thrill and the "anything can happen" feeling. However, it is also more likely to reward the best teams. Rotisserie helps avoid teams finishing first or second in scoring but missing the playoffs or losing a first-round bye because they also had the toughest schedule, a problem yours truly had in five leagues this year.
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
6-points per Defensive Touchdown
4-points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
3-points per Sack
2- points per PD, FR, Safety
1-point Solo Tackle
0.5-points Assisted Tackle
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|Bears
|2
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Eagles
|3
|Nick Bosa (Q)
|49ers
|Rams
|4
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|5
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|Falcons
|6
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|Chiefs
|7
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|Bears
|8
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|Dolphins
|9
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|Ravens
|10
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|Titans
|11
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|Bengals
|12
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|49ers
|13
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|Dolphins
|14
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|Jets
|15
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|Colts
|16
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|Colts
|17
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|Broncos
|18
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|Jets
|19
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|Lions
|20
|Alex Highsmith (Q)
|Steelers
|Eagles
|21
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|Vikings
|22
|Will McDonald IV
|Jets
|Jaguars
|23
|Keion White
|Patriots
|Cardinals
|24
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|Eagles
|25
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|26
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|Steelers
|27
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|Bengals
|28
|Nolan Smith
|Eagles
|Steelers
|29
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|Steelers
|30
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|Ravens
|31
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|Browns
|32
|Vita Vea
|Buccaneers
|Chargers
|33
|Calijah Kancey
|Buccaneers
|Chargers
|34
|Leonard Williams
|Seahawks
|Packers
|35
|A’Shawn Robinson
|Panthers
|Cowboys
|36
|Byron Young
|Rams
|49ers
|37
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Commanders
|Saints
|38
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|Titans
|39
|Leonard Floyd
|49ers
|Rams
|40
|Kobie Turner
|Rams
|49ers
|41
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|Colts
|42
|Za’Darius Smith
|Lions
|Bills
|43
|Zach Seiler
|Dolphins
|Texans
|44
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|45
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|Lions
|46
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|Packers
|47
|Joey Bosa
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|48
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|Packers
|49
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|Commanders
|50
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|Seahawks
DL Riser of the Week
Dante Fowler Jr., Washington Commanders
Fowler earned this designation approximately 10 weeks ago, and he rewarded the accolade with seven sacks in a five-game span. Unfortunately, his production has since dipped. The former top-5 pick has just five total fantasy points over the past three weeks and his snaps have declined. That is likely why his roster rate is down to just 2%.
While plenty of contenders can do better than Fowler, those looking for a streamer could do worse this week. The Commanders face the Saints in the opening round of the fantasy playoffs. New Orleans has the NFL’s lowest-graded pass-blockers, a quarterback room that is banged up, and a defense that will have it playing from behind.
DL Disappointment of the Week
Los Angeles Chargers Pass-Rushers
You can afford to be picky with defenders in a week with zero byes and non-playoff teams largely inactive on waivers. Therefore, we are comfortable fading an entire position group for Los Angeles.
As we warned could happen, the rise of Tuli Tuipulotu has somewhat cannibalized the snaps and opportunities for Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Over the past four weeks, Mack and Bosa have combined for 22 fantasy points. That's just 3.3 fantasy points per game per player. That's not ideal, nor is Tuipulotu's 40-50% snap rate in that frame.
For real!!! Joey bosa is getting held out here!.
And fulton gets called for a PI when the reciever literally hugs him and throws him to the ground?! https://t.co/ulOUREUMf5 pic.twitter.com/Gf88kHtJTU
— Tduck (@taraleeromero) December 9, 2024
Worse for the Chargers' pass rush is the matchup with the Buccaneers. Despite being one of the most pass-oriented offenses in the NFL, Tampa Bay has the third-highest-graded pass-blockers in the league. Behind that are its tackles. Tristan Wirfs’ pressure and sack rates both lead the NFL, while Luke Goedeke has allowed just one sack all year.
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|Steelers
|2
|Zaire Franklin
|Colts
|Broncos
|3
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|Rams
|4
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|Giants
|5
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|Jets
|6
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|7
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|Jaguars
|8
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|Lions
|9
|Ernest Jones IV
|Seahawks
|Packers
|10
|E.J. Speed
|Colts
|Broncos
|11
|Germaine Pratt
|Bengals
|Titans
|12
|Nakobe Dean
|Eagles
|Steelers
|13
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|Saints
|14
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|Texans
|15
|Christian Rozeboom
|Rams
|49ers
|16
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|Bears
|17
|Quay Walker
|Packers
|Seahawks
|18
|Eric Kendricks
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|19
|Josey Jewell
|Panthers
|Cowboys
|20
|Bobby Okereke (Q)
|Giants
|Ravens
|21
|Robert Spillane
|Raiders
|Falcons
|22
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|Chargers
|23
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|Browns
|24
|T.J. Edwards
|Bears
|Vikings
|25
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|Commanders
|26
|Quincy Williams
|Jets
|Jaguars
|27
|Kenneth Murray Jr. (Q)
|Titans
|Bengals
|28
|Matt Milano
|Bills
|Lions
|29
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|Bills
|30
|Kaden Elliss
|Falcons
|Raiders
|31
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Eagles
|32
|Edgerrin Cooper (Q)
|Packers
|Seahawks
|33
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|Saints
|34
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|Ravens
|35
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|Bears
|36
|Henry To’oTo’o
|Texans
|Dolphins
|37
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|Seahawks
|38
|Jahlani Tavai
|Patriots
|Cardinals
|39
|Cody Barton
|Broncos
|Colts
|40
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bears
|Vikings
|41
|Tyrel Dodson
|Dolphins
|Texans
|42
|Devin Lloyd
|Jaguars
|Jets
|43
|Kyzir White
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|44
|Omar Speights
|Rams
|49ers
|45
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Eagles
|46
|Dre Greenlaw (Q)
|49ers
|Rams
|47
|Jordan Hicks
|Browns
|Chiefs
|48
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|Giants
|49
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|50
|Ventrell Miller
|Jaguars
|Jets
LB Riser of the Week
Micah McFadden, New York Giants
We currently rank the Giants linebackers as if Bobby Okereke were playing. However, Okereke missed last weekend with a back injury and is designated as questionable for Week 15. With New York fighting for the top draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft yet still playing a gimpy Malik Nabers, it's unclear if it’ll rest a vet like Okereke or not.
Micah McFadden was everywhere on Sunday against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/VjM2teIduG
— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 9, 2024
The only question for McFadden in fantasy has been his playing time. He's been intermittently productive with limited snaps, and it was clear from his film at Indiana he could be a starting linebacker in the NFL.
With Okereke out last weekend, McFadden saw 100% of New York’s snaps for the first time all season. It led to a double-digit tackle showing. If Okereke again misses time, McFadden will be firmly in the LB2 discussion. If Okereke plays, McFadden is a low-end LB3.
LB Disappointment of the Week
Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
Considering Bolton a "disappointment" in a week with zero players on bye is no insult. It simply means we are considering the slew of options that IDP managers have with zero players on bye and most waiver competition already eliminated from the playoffs. As a result, and at the risk of being repetitive, you must remember that you can be picky.
Bolton was the 10th-most-started LB in fantasy last weekend. He played in more leagues than Nakobe Dean, Jamien Sherwood, and Terrel Bernard. At no point in the season has Bolton proved more valuable or worth starting over those players when all are healthy.
Worse for the Chiefs lead linebacker is his matchup this week. The Browns average the 24th-most rush attempts per game. Under Jameis Winston, they are attempting just 22 attempts per game. Winston also ranks second in average depth of throw amongst all QBs with at least 200 pass attempts.
The Browns are not an ideal matchup for a linebacker like Bolton. So, you can afford to fade him in leagues that start two or fewer linebackers.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Brian Branch (Q)
|Lions
|Bills
|2
|Nick Cross
|Colts
|Broncos
|3
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|4
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|Giants
|5
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|Packers
|6
|Tyler Nubin (Q)
|Giants
|Ravens
|7
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|8
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|Raiders
|9
|Alontae Taylor
|Saints
|Commanders
|10
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|Seahawks
|11
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|Eagles
|12
|Jeremy Chinn
|Commanders
|Saints
|13
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|Vikings
|14
|Kerby Joseph
|Lions
|Bills
|15
|Deommodore Lenoir
|49ers
|Rams
|16
|Tre’von Moehrig
|Raiders
|Falcons
|17
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|49ers
|18
|Talanoa Hufanga
|49ers
|Rams
|19
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|Chargers
|20
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|Packers
|21
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|Colts
|22
|Camryn Bynum
|Vikings
|Bears
|23
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|Cardinals
|24
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|Bears
|25
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|Broncos
|26
|Ugo Amadi
|Saints
|Commanders
|27
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Bears
|Vikings
|28
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|Giants
|29
|Taron Johnson
|Bills
|Lions
|30
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Titans
|Bengals
|31
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|Bears
|32
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|Bears
|33
|Xavier Woods
|Panthers
|Cowboys
|34
|Damar Hamlin
|Bills
|Lions
|35
|Malik Mustapha
|49ers
|Rams
|36
|Zyon McCollum (Q)
|Buccaneers
|Chargers
|37
|Grant Delpit
|Browns
|Chiefs
|38
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|Eagles
|39
|Riley Moss (Q)
|Broncos
|Colts
|40
|Jalen Thompson
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|41
|Amani Hooker
|Titans
|Bengals
|42
|Reed Blankenship (Q)
|Eagles
|Steelers
|43
|Roger McCreary (Q)
|Titans
|Bengals
|44
|Jabrill Peppers
|Patriots
|Cardinals
|45
|Julian Blackmon
|Colts
|Broncos
|46
|DaRon Bland
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|47
|Jaylon Jones
|Colts
|Cowboys
|48
|Carlton Davis III (Q)
|Lions
|Bills
|49
|Kamren Kinchens
|Rams
|49ers
|50
|Daryl Worley
|Titans
|Bengals
DB Riser of the Week
Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
A month ago, there were real questions about whether Hufanga would ever play another snap in San Francisco. When he went on IR with a second major injury and the losses mounted in SF, it seemed the team would spend the rest of this season seeing what it had in young safeties Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown (more on him below).
Talanoa Hufanga is the ultimate tone-setter (No Fun League called back the lateral) pic.twitter.com/VEjmIEjSxT
— James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 12, 2023
Well, in a minor surprise, the 49ers activated Hufanga against the Bears. He ended up starting and playing 74% of the snaps in his first game back. This was a misleadingly low rate, too, given the team was easing him back from two serious injuries and it played with a major lead all game.
Expect Hufanga to see closer to 90% or more of the snaps in competitive games, which this week’s matchup with Los Angeles should be.
As many of you know, Hufanga has been a staple in this space for years. He started as a sleeper coming out of USC and has been a top-20 DB for us since the start of his sophomore campaign. In the wake of his injuries, Hufanga is the 105th-most-rostered DB in fantasy, making him a readily available difference-maker in a lot of IDP leagues.
DB Disappointment of the Week
Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers
Given the hype on him during 49ers camp and his strong Super Bowl performance, Brown was a preseason sleeper for us. While the ensuing fantasy production has been solid, the film has been less so. The Penn State alum has been a liability as a tackler and, at times, in coverage.
These problems ultimately made Brown the odd man out upon Hufanga’s return last weekend. Brown's coverage skills in college suggested he would play with Hufanga or Mustapha, while those two big-hitting options would conflict with each other. Instead, Mustapha and Hufanga are playing together while Brown sees 28% of the snaps.
No doubt the 49ers will spin this and say Brown still has plenty of upside and faith within the organization. That may even be true. However, the film and metrics suggest he is the weak link in that safety room. The 49ers' usage of their three safeties this past weekend suggests they know that.
