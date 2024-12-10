Congratulations if you made the fantasy football playoffs! It's exciting to qualify, but start-or-sit decisions become even trickier and nerve-wracking in "win or go home" situations. We're here to help with our NFL team's Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2024. Use these rankings to set your optimal lineups.
QBs have been volatile in 2024, so the last thing you want is to start a dud at signal caller when it matters most. That said, let's see where key quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, and Jameis Winston stand for the start of postseason action.
In addition to our staff rankings, below is a summary of the important QB fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Good luck in Week 15 RotoBallers!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 15 Quarterback Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Jameis Winston To Remain Browns Starter
- Tommy DeVito To Start Against Ravens
- Justin Herbert Expects To Be Fine
- Aaron Rodgers Has Played With Hamstring, Knee, Ankle Injuries This Year
- Aidan O'Connell Has Bone Bruise, Not Ruled Out For Week 15
- Desmond Ridder In Line To Start If Aidan O'Connell Can't Play
- Derek Carr Suffers Major Fracture In Non-Throwing Hand, Likely Done For The Season
- Falcons Sticking With Kirk Cousins
Week 15 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|4
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|6
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|2
|7
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|3
|8
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|3
|9
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3
|10
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|11
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|12
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|3
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|15
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|4
|16
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|18
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|19
|Drake Maye
|QB
|5
|20
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|5
|21
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|22
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|23
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|24
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|5
|25
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|5
|26
|Will Levis
|QB
|5
|27
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|28
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|5
|29
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|5
|30
|Mac Jones
|QB
|5
|31
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|5
|32
|Jake Haener
|QB
|6
|33
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|6
|34
|Justin Fields
|QB
|6
|35
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|6
|36
