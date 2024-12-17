Week 15 brought plenty of fireworks and sneaky surprises as many of you stepped into the playoff waters! Whether you sat back with a bye week, cruised to victory, battled through a gauntlet, or have yet to start the playoffs, we're here for all of you with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
This column supplies a rapid reaction regarding fantasy-relevant players for Week 16 after the past week's results and key injuries to Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Alvin Kamara (groin), David Montgomery (knee), Jaylen Waddle (knee), Nick Chubb (foot), Zach Ertz (concussion), Alec Pierce (concussion), Trey Benson (ankle), and more. This column is published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings more in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions.
Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position. Players will be rostered in roughly less than 60% of Yahoo leagues and range from shallow options in standard leagues to deep options in PPR formats, with options for longer stashes beyond the following week for those with playoff byes.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 16 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Jerome Ford
Kendre Miller
Alexander Mattison
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
Gus Edwards
Craig Reynolds
Antonio Gibson
Audric Estime
Justice Hill
Ameer Abdullah
Kimani Vidal
Kenneth Gainwell
Patrick Taylor Jr.
Blake Corum
Ray Davis
Devin Singletary
Raheem Mostert
Sione Vaki
Sean Tucker
Pierre Strong Jr.
Isaiah Davis
DeeJay Dallas
Dameon Pierce
Ty Johnson
Week 16 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Romeo Doubs
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
Marquise Brown
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Cedric Tillman
Rashod Bateman
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
Elijah Moore
Michael Wilson
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Jalen Coker
Tim Patrick
DeMario Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
Joshua Palmer
Devaughn Vele
Wan'Dale Robinson
Sterling Shepard
KaVontae Turpin
Calvin Austin III
Parker Washington
Marvin Mims Jr.
Week 16 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
Stone Smartt
Hunter Henry
Noah Gray
Grant Calcaterra
Ben Sinnott
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Akins
Tyler Higbee
Week 16 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 16:
Russell Wilson
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
Cooper Rush
Carson Wentz
Mason Rudolph
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Week 16 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 16:
Green Bay Packers DST
Atlanta Falcons DST
Indianapolis Colts DST
Las Vegas Raiders DST
Los Angeles Chargers DST
Tennessee Titans DST
