X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts

Top Hitter Fantasy Baseball Prospects for 2025 Drafts

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Dylan Crews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

With every new fantasy season, managers will begin to research which players should be entrusted with their top draft picks. Articles are read, streams are watched, and several mock drafts may be completed, but many times less attention is paid to players in the later rounds of drafts.

This can lead to players being overlooked, especially when there is little to nothing known about them from the prior season. In many cases, winning fantasy championships is a combination of hitting on those higher draft picks while landing a lottery ticket or two in the later rounds, in addition to making key waiver adds throughout the season.

Prospects can fit into the category of overlooked lottery tickets and this article will highlight a few that could make significant contributions to fantasy lineups in 2025. For this list, we'll focus on prospect hitters who reside within the top 300 picks of 2025 fantasy baseball drafts based on their current ADP. You can also check out the Top Fantasy Baseball Prospect Pitchers for 2025 article as well. Let's see who they are!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy baseball lineup tools and weekly lineup resources:

 

Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

Current ADP: 145
MLB Prospect Rank: No. 1 overall
2024 AAA stats: 49 G, 211 AB, .265-8-30-34-10, .352 wOBA, 106 wRC+

Drafted with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, outfielder Dylan Crews quickly moved through the ranks of the Nationals' organization, culminating with a late-season debut in 2024.

Crews brings 60-grade hit, power, and run tools with him to the Show, making him a likely multi-category contributor for fantasy. Last season, the 22-year-old began at Double-A, slashing .274/.343/.446 in 211 plate appearances (PA).

Once promoted to Triple-A, he did not wither in the face of stiffer competition, rather, it was the opposite. The right-handed hitter reduced his strikeout rate from 23.7% in Double-A to 17.6% at Triple-A, while increasing his walk rate from 7.6% to 8.4% over 238 PA.

Crews' average dipped to .218 in his brief MLB debut, however, the former first-round draft pick struck out at a rate that was less than the league average (19.7%) and walked at an average rate (8.3%) in 132 PA.

What was even more noteworthy was his ability to steal bases, swiping 12 of them (15 tries), which would extrapolate out to 54 steals if given 600 plate appearances.

The 5-foot-11 LSU product also swatted three homers during his MLB cameo, adding 13 more in the minors before his call-up, so he packs a punch despite the diminutive size.

With a current ADP of around 145, fantasy managers can get a player who can boost all relevant fantasy categories at a cheap price, and who has the talent to stick at the major league level for the entirety of the season.

 

Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

Current ADP: 156
MLB Prospect Rank: No. 14 overall
2024 AAA stats: 44 G, 175 AB, .309-7-25-33-15, .376 wOBA, 121 wRC+

Yes, he's still considered a prospect. It feels like we've been talking about Jasson Dominguez forever now, but with just 87 major league at-bats, he still meets the prospect threshold.

The switch-hitter brings a blend of speed and power to the diamond, with so much talent and athleticism that he earned the nickname "The Martian" at an early age for his seemingly otherworldly abilities.

Dominguez was signed as the top-ranked international prospect back in 2019 but did not make his professional debut until 2021 with the 2020 minor league season cancelled due to COVID.

The Dominican then began his quick ascent through the minors, making his much-anticipated MLB debut late in the 2023 season where he showed well, smacking a double and four home runs in his first 31 at-bats before it was determined he would need Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

The recovery kept him out of the 2024 season until mid-May, and then a severe oblique strain kept him out for six additional weeks from mid-June to late July.

But even with a cold spell in his return to the lineup in late July, the 21-year-old still put together a .314/.376/.504 slashline with 11 HR and 16 SB in 250 plate appearances (including Single-A and Double-A).

While the batting average was just .179 in his long-awaited return to the majors in 2024, there were other reasons for optimism heading into 2025, including a 16.4% BB% and five stolen bases in 67 plate appearances.

Also, although Dominguez did not record an at-bat, the Yankees' top prospect got some valuable postseason experience as part of New York's postseason roster throughout their World Series run.

Now if only he could get a full-time job with Bronx Bombers, then he'd be a good bet for at least a 20/20 season. With Juan Soto gone, that certainly seems to clear a path, even with Cody Bellinger on his way as the former MVP could handle first base duties rather than the outfield.

With Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently intimating that Dominguez is a leading candidate to be the team's center fielder, it sounds like that full-time job is a real possibility when Opening Day rolls around.

The youngster has as high of a ceiling as any prospect out there, with the potential to be a perennial All-Star, so fantasy managers should determine how he fits into their 2025 draft plan.

 

Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

Current ADP: 313 (ranked within the top 300, being drafted outside the top 300)
MLB Prospect Rank: No. 3 overall
2024 AAA stats: 35 G, 131 AB, .344-3-20-33-5, .439 wOBA, 162 wRC+

Drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Roman Anthony has made quick work of the minor leagues, ascending to Double-A by the end of 2023 and playing 35 games at Triple-A by the end of 2024.

He's yet to look overmatched as well -- it has been quite the opposite -- as the left-handed hitter has improved his AVG, OPS, wOBA, and wRC+ upon each promotion between 2023 and 2024.

Known to have a keen eye, the Red Sox's top prospect owns an elite career walk rate of 15.6% in the minors, even surpassing that number during his time at Triple-A with an 18.9% BB%. Impressively, that was the same as his K%, meaning he walked as much as he struck out.

With a 45.1% hard-hit rate and a 7.8% barrel rate at Triple-A, the 20-year-old made solid contact against pitchers that were more advanced in age, with presumably more power to come as he matures.

Not all prospects come into the majors and hit the ground running, however. We saw that firsthand last season as former top prospect Jackson Holliday struggled mightily in his first taste of MLB action.

So, Anthony is no sure thing, but the patient approach should translate to the majors, even if it isn't at the stellar levels we saw in the minors.

He's also not currently on the 40-man roster and he'd have to be added first which would then pave the way to playing time. The Red Sox are in need of more pitching help and if Wilyer Abreu or another player were to be traded this offseason, that could free a path to playing time to begin 2025.

Otherwise, expect Anthony to begin the season at Triple-A, but fantasy managers should stay vigilant, as once he's in the majors, he could be an instant impact in the Red Sox lineup, especially with the short right field line in Fenway Park and his left-handed swing.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hitters Who Were Disappointments and 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlooks
Starting Pitchers Who Were Busts and 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlooks
Top Fantasy Baseball Prospects and Rookies To Target In 2025 Drafts
Fantasy Baseball Pitchers To Rebound in 2025 - Draft Values With Upside
Fantasy Baseball Outfielders To Rebound in 2025 - Draft Values With Upside
Top 10 Third Base Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Breakouts: 2025 Draft Targets
Fantasy Baseball Players To Consider Avoiding in 2025 Drafts - Overvalued ADPs
Corbin Burnes' 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlook - Analysis Of Free Agent Signing
Top 10 Second Base Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matthew Tkachuk23 mins ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek30 mins ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard36 mins ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson42 mins ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois46 mins ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry54 mins ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton11 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo12 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard12 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic13 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride13 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns13 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond13 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr14 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington14 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma14 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs14 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson14 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner14 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Aaron Gordon15 hours ago

Ruled Out Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn15 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich15 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko15 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Nikola Jokic15 hours ago

Questionable For Wednesday Versus Clippers
Elias Pettersson15 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin15 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Paolo Banchero15 hours ago

Expected To Return On Friday Versus Bucks
Aaron Ekblad15 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard16 hours ago

Out Versus Denver
Davis Thompson16 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA16 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk16 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel16 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman16 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA16 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley16 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL17 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.17 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers18 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett18 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith20 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts20 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole20 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers20 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala21 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap21 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim22 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Deni Avdija23 hours ago

In Danger Of Missing Wednesday's Contest
Jerami Grant23 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Wednesday
Ben Simmons23 hours ago

Iffy For Wednesday
D'Angelo Russell23 hours ago

To Miss Second Straight Game
Karl-Anthony Towns23 hours ago

Questionable To Face Raptors
Hideki Matsuyama24 hours ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott2 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]

J.K. Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL RBs: Wild Card Weekend Updates for J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Blake Corum

Below is our fantasy football injuries report for running backs on Wild Card Weekend, as of January 8. The injury statuses for various NFL running backs are up in the air for Wild Card Weekend, including J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, and Blake Corum. As the NFL playoffs get underway and fantasy football continues, […]

Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Wild Card Weekend (2024)

The second season starts today. Whether you're into DFS or postseason tournaments, we have you covered. The NFL playoffs can be tricky to predict, as defenses tend to tighten up, leaving fantasy production few and far between. Heading into Wild Card Weekend, fantasy managers have 12 teams' worth of players to choose from. Depending on […]