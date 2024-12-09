BALLER MOVE: Add in 12-Team Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 46% of Yahoo Leagues
ANALYSIS: Jacksonville Jaguars running Back Tank Bigsby has had an up-and-down 2024 season. He is the RB34 for the year, averaging 8.1 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. The former Auburn star has scored double-digit fantasy points in only three contests.
Last week, Bigsby scored 12.7 fantasy points in the win over the Tennessee Titans. He had 18 rushing attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, the second-year pro saw significantly more work than Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby had 14 more rushing attempts and 11 more touches than the starting running back.
The Jaguars should continue to lean on Bigsby, especially if they will consider trading Etienne in the offseason. More importantly, the former Auburn star has an appealing matchup in Week 15 against the New York Jets. They have surrendered over 125 rushing yards to opposing running backs in two of their past five games.
