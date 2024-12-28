X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 17 - Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Bucky Irving

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

It's another week where we have a solid group of running backs in good matchups for our NFL DFS contests. We can only play up to three in any given lineup, but I'm going to offer up my top four matchups at multiple price points to give you some more options to consider.

Some players are better values on FanDuel than DraftKings or vice versa, so I included the pricing for both sites. Remember that FanDuel rewards those backs that find paydirt multiple times while pass-catching backs can still post a big score on DraftKings without a touchdown.

Now, let's take a closer look at some of our favorite running back matchups for Week 17.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Saquon Barkley ($8,600 DK, $9,600 FD)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

The biggest question here is "How does Jalen Hurts's absence from the lineup affect Barkley's performance this week?"

Well, there's no Hurts QB sneaks to steal touchdowns down around the goal line, but will Kenny Pickett be able to keep this Eagles offense moving down the field so that Saquon gets some scoring opportunities?

I think the Eagles will certainly lean on Barkley and the run game, just as they did last week against Washington. And the matchup against Dallas's front seven is the biggest mismatch on the slate per Pro Football Focus.

Barkley was held somewhat in check by Dallas earlier this season, but the circumstances were much different in that game. With Saqoun leading the MVP race in the NFC and on a quest for 2,000 yards, don't be surprised if he handles it 25 times against Dallas and racks up some big numbers.

 

Jonathan Taylor ($7,900 DK, $8,400 FD)

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants

Are we chasing this week if we click Taylor into our lineups after he nuked the slate last week with 200 yards and three touchdowns?

Maybe, but probably not considering that the Colts now head to New York and get to pick on the lowly Giants who might just be the worst team in the NFL at this stage of the season.

The Colts have a big advantage up front this week, so Taylor should have some clear running lanes against this Giants defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Indianapolis wants to run the football and Taylor could have a positive game script to work with here if Indy races out to a lead early.

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars in Week 3! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!

 

Bucky Irving ($6,700 DK, $8,000 FD)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

It can't be as easy as just clicking on any running back against the Panthers each week, can it?

Yeah, sometimes it's that easy. James Conner rambled for over 100 yards and two scores last week, continuing the pattern of running backs rampaging against the Panthers.

Now Bucky Irving gets his turn. He had his best game of the season against the Panthers just a few weeks ago and he could even get a few extra touches this week if Rachaad White sees any reduction in volume due to his fumble that ended the game last week.

Bucky is running hard and gets the goal line work, too. Look for him to find paydirt this week and roll up a lot of rushing yards again as the Bucs rely on their run game to put away the Panthers at home.

 

Aaron Jones ($6,200 DK, $7,400 FD)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Who doesn't love a good revenge narrative, right? Jones and the Vikings will look to stave off the Packers at home this week in a game that should feature a lot of offense. Jones had 26 touches against the Packers in Minnesota's first meeting with his old team back in September and I'd expect him to be featured again this week.

Jones has 18 carries in each of his last two games, staving off Cam Akers for competition for valuable carries and touches. He also sees around four targets per game as a receiver, and can do damage as a pass-catcher.

So much of the focus for this game is going to be on Darnold and his pass-catchers, but one way to be different would be to flip the build and stack Jordan Love with some receivers and bring back Jones as the Minnesota piece.

Jones is fairly priced on both sites and could be a nice source of leverage for tournaments this week.

 

Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Weekly DFS Analysis

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
NFL Week 18 Predictions: Picks, Analysis, and Motivations for Every Game
NFL DFS Lineup Picks For FanDuel, DraftKings - Vikings vs. Lions SNF Showdown (Week 18)
NFL DFS Value Plays: Week 18 Bargain Bin for DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo Includes Kyler Murray, Blake Corum, Garrett Wilson, and more
NFL DFS Must Avoids and Injuries for Week 18 (Premium Content)
Week 18 NFL DFS Stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel - Top Daily Fantasy Football Picks Include Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Jayden Daniels
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Night Slate)
Week 18 DraftKings NFL DFS Lineup Picks - Sunday Main Slate: Baker Mayfield, Bijan Robinson, Mike Evans, and more
Wide Receiver Matchups to Target in Week 18 - Mike Evans, Drake London, DK Metcalf, Josh Downs, Olamide Zaccheaus
Late Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2024)

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keyonte George10 mins ago

To Miss A Third Consecutive Game
John Collins18 mins ago

Out On Thursday
Onyeka Okongwu23 mins ago

Questionable For Meeting With Suns
Trae Young28 mins ago

Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr.34 mins ago

May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane42 mins ago

Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant47 mins ago

Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green54 mins ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry1 hour ago

Questionable Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek2 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard2 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson2 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois2 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry3 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton13 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo13 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard13 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic15 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns15 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond15 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr15 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington15 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma15 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs15 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson16 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner16 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn16 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich17 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko17 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin17 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad17 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA18 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk18 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel18 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman18 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA18 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL18 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.19 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers20 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett20 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith22 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole22 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers22 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala23 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap23 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim24 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players